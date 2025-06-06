Fact Check Friday: Weekly Fake News Round Up

This week, BOOM debunked a slew of viral false claims, including visuals of unrelated women misidentified and falsely linked to an obscene video of BJP member Manohar Lal Dhakad. We also debunked viral claims that the government would discontinue ₹500 notes being by March 2026.

For Fact Check Friday, BOOM brings you the weekly round up of the top five fact-checks.

Visuals Of Unrelated Women Falsely Linked To Manohar Dhakad Obscene Video











After a video of BJP member Manohar Lal Dhakad engaging in a sexual act on a public highway was leaked, several visuals of unrelated women went viral, falsely claiming they were the woman seen in the obscene video.

BOOM found that most visuals circulating online were misidentified—some were AI-generated, while others were unrelated clips, including one from Pakistan. The police also confirmed that they were yet to identify the woman in the original video. Read the fact-check here. AI-Generated Image Falsely Shows PM Modi Kneeling Before Trump











An AI-generated image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi kneeling before U.S. President Donald Trump was widely shared as a real image.

BOOM found a "Meta AI" watermark on the image and results on an AI detection tool confirmed that the viral picture was generated using AI. Read the fact-check here.

Old Video From Kolhapur Falsely Linked To RCB Celebrations In Bengaluru











A video from Kolhapur, Maharashtra, showing celebrations after the 2024 T20 World Cup was falsely shared as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) fans celebrating the team's recent maiden victory. BOOM geo-located the video to Bhausingji road near Shivaji Chowk in Kolhapur and contacted a local journalist who confirmed the video was shot in the city. Read the fact-check here. Viral Posts Falsely Claim Pakistan Influenced UN Resolution on Pahalgam Attack











A viral post claimed that Pakistan influenced a UN resolution on the Pahalgam attack by adding a clause stating that terrorists did not target victims based on religion.

BOOM found no evidence of any official UN resolution condemning the Pahalgam terror attack. Read the fact-check here. ₹500 Notes To Be Discontinued From March 2026? No, Viral Claim Is False











Social media posts claimed that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed all banks in India to discontinue ₹500 notes by March, next year.