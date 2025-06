A video from Kolhapur, Maharashtra of Indian fans celebrating after the T20 World Cup in 2024, is viral claiming it shows Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) supporters post the team's win.

RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs on June 3, 2025, clinching their maiden Indian Premier League title, 18 years since the league’s inception. The celebratory event on June 4, 2025 for the team and fans in Bangalore turned tragic after a stampede occured at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, leading to multiple injured and 10 dead, with the number of casualties set to rise.

The Claim:

A video of people waving Indian and saffron flags while dancing on the streets is viral with a false claim that it shows RCB fans celebrating in Bengaluru.

What We Found: Video From Kolhapur, After India’s Win At The 2024 T20 World Cup

1. Instagram Post From June 2024 Provides Key Clue

We ran a reverse image search and found the same video uploaded by several Instagram handles with the location as Kolhapur in Maharashtra.









2. On Ground Confirmation

We then reached out to a local reporter who confirmed the video was from Kolhapur, adding that the video was likely shot at Bhausingji road near Shivaji Chowk in the city.

3. Geo Location

BOOM geo-located the video to Bhausingji road, Shivaji Chowk using Google Maps and found that two of the structures seen match those around the C Ward office building of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation.