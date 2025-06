A viral message claims the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed all banks in India to discontinue the circulation of ₹500 notes starting March 2026. BOOM found that the claim is false and reached out to the RBI who confirmed the same.

Find links to the claims here and here .

An X user wrote, “Bye Bye 500 rupees currency notes. 75% ATMs Dispense ₹100 And ₹200 Notes By September, 90% By March Next Year: RBI To Banks.”

What We Found:

1. No Verified Reports On Discontinuation of ₹500 Notes

BOOM ran a Google search with relevant keywords and did not find any credible sources confirming the discontinuation of ₹500 notes. We also could not find any press release or official notification on the RBI website matching the viral claim.

2. ATMs to start dispensing ₹100 & ₹200 notes regularly

Upon further search, we found an April 28, 2025 RBI notification, directing banks to ensure a steady supply of ₹100 and ₹200 notes to improve public access to frequently used currency denominations.

According to the circular, by September 30, 2025, 75% of all ATMs in the country are directed to dispense either ₹100 or ₹200 denomination banknotes from at least one cassette. And by March 31, 2026, 90% of all ATMs are directed to dispense the same amount.

A cassette in an ATM is a cash tray that holds a specific denomination of banknotes. Currently ATMs in India are equipped to hold 4 cassettes each, meaning the RBI has asked banks to configure only one cassette (out of the four) to dispense ₹100 or ₹200 denomination banknotes.

The circular does not mention discontinuing ₹500 notes in the circular.