Visuals Of Unrelated Women Misidentified And Linked To Manohar Dhakad Case

Photos and videos of unrelated women are viral, misidentifying them as the woman seen with Manohar Lal Dhakad in an obscene video.

The unrelated visuals went viral days after a CCTV footage of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member Manoharlal Dhakad engaging in sexual acts with a woman on the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway was leaked.

BOOM found that the visuals are not related to the Dhakad case, with some images created using generative AI.

The Claim:

Multiple visuals are viral, each purporting to show the woman involved in the obscene video with Dhakad, who has since been arrested by Madhya Pradesh police. The police are yet to reveal the identity of the woman and confirm whether she is an accused in the case or a victim.

Here are the four visuals we found and fact-checked.

What We Found

1. Student From Odisha: A photo of a student from Odisha is being falsely linked to the viral video. BOOM traced the original picture and spoke to the woman, who on the condition of anonymity, confirmed that her original photo had been edited to make the false claim.

2. Video Of A Trans Woman From Pakistan: A video of a trans woman from Pakistan is viral with the same false claim. The viral posts add a communal tone to the obscene virdeo, claiming that the woman is named Lubna Qureshi. We traced the viral video to Pakistan and reached out to Lahore-based journalist Umar Baloch, who filmed the original video. Baloch told BOOM that the video is from 2023 and not connected to the Dhakad case.

Speaking to BOOM, Madhya Pradesh police dismissed the claim that the woman seen with Dhakad is named Lubna Qureshi, adding that investigation was underway.

3. Influencer Monika Rajpurohit Misidentified: Videos of influencer Monika Rajpurohit, popularly known as 'Bikaner ki Sherni,' also surfaced with users misidentifying her as the woman seen with Dhakad. BOOM was able to confirm that both the videos are old and feature Rajpurohit who has no relation to the obscene video with Dhakad.

4. Pooja Sharma Misidentified: A cropped video of a woman named Pooja Sharma, talking about her relationship with filmmaker Sanoj Mishra, is viral, falsely linking it to the Dhakad incident. The original video is from April 1, 2025, and shows Sharma speaking about Mishra and her false rape case against him.

5. AI Generated Photos: A set of three images, generated using AI is viral, each as as the woman in the Dhakad video. BOOM tested the images using AI detection tools and confirmed that they are fake.









Official Clarification: BOOM reached out to Madhya Pradesh Police, who rubbished the viral claims but clarified that the investigation was ongoing. The police are yet to disclose the identity of the woman in the video and the nature of her involvement,