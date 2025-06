A viral social media post claims Pakistan influenced a United Nations (UN) resolution, condemning the Pahalgam terror attack, by getting a clause added that the terrorists did not target victims based on religion.

BOOM found a statement by the UN Security Council and by the UN Secretary-General, both condemning the attack in Pahalgam, with no mention of the clause being referred to in the viral claim. We also found no credible evidence of any official UN resolution condemning the Pahalgam attack.

On April 22, 2025 a group of terrorists opened fire on civilians in the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 26 tourists and one local. Testimonies from eyewitnesses suggest that the attackers targeted individuals based on their religious identity.

The Claim:

The viral claims (here, here and here) shared by multiple users on X, claims that Pakistan successfully inserted a clause "terrorists did not kill after asking about religion" into UN resolution condemning the attack.

The caption further claimed that Pakistan presented tweets from Indian opposition leaders like Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Akhilesh Yadav, Pawan Khera, and Supriya Shrinate, where they allegedly made the same statement about terrorists and religion to get the clause inserted.





What We Found: No Such Resolution By The UN On Pahalgam Attack, Only Statements Condemning The Attack

BOOM conducted a series of keyword searches on the internet and found no evidence such a resolution from the UN on the Pahalgam attack. The United Nations issued public statements on Pahalgam attack, but none match the description in Bedi’s post.

UN Security Council statement:

On behalf of the UNSC, President Jérôme Bonnafont condemned the Pahalgam attack days after it occurred. No mention was made of religious motives or Pakistan's involvement in drafting the statement. Secretary-General's position: On May 6, 2025, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a note to the media calling for military restraint from both India and Pakistan, who were on the verge of imminent conflict. The UN chief also condemned the attack in Pahalgam and said, “Targeting civilians is unacceptable – and those responsible must be brought to justice through credible and lawful means."