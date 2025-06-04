AI-Generated Image Falsely Shows Modi Kneeling To Trump

An AI-generated image showing India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi kneeling before United States President Donald Trump is circulating on social media as a real image.

An analysis by BOOM reveals that the image is not genuine but generated by artificial intelligence. This was indicated by a "Meta AI" watermark on the image, along with further confirmation by an AI image detection tool.

What Sparked the Controversy

The image went viral after Modi's May 22, 2025 rally in Bikaner, where he claimed "warm vermilion" (hot sindoor) flows through his veins—referring to his involvement in Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike on Pakistan following the Pahalgam tourist attack.

The ensuing India-Pakistan conflict ended in a ceasefire on May 10, first announced by Trump on social media, who also claimed to have helped broker it. Modi’s critics are sharing the image to challenge his Bikaner remarks in this context.

Evidence of AI Fabrication

Meta AI Watermark: A clear indicator that the image was generated using Meta's AI tools.





Visual Anomalies: Pixelation around the hands and faces, and unnatural blending of Modi's glasses into his face, suggest digital fabrication.

AI Detection Tools: Analysis using "Was It AI" confirmed a high likelihood of the image being AI-generated.



