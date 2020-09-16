No Infiltration Attempts Along China Border In 6 Months: Home Ministry

There have been no infiltration attempts along the Indo-China border, and 47 such infiltration attempts along the Indo-Pakistan border over the last six months, according to data shared by the Minister of State (Home Affairs), Nityanand Rai, before Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The data was part of a response to an unstarred question asked by Bharatiya Janta Party MP from Uttar Pradesh - Dr. Anil Agarwal - if the infiltation attempts by China and Pakistan have increased over the last six months.

Also Read: New Tensions Along LAC As India-China Accuse Each Other Of Gunfire

The monthly breakup of the 47 attempts is given as follows:

24 attempts in June

11 in July

8 in May

4 in March

0 February and June

In another reply, Minister of State (Home Affairs) G. Kishan Reddy has told Rajya Sabha that these 47 attempts have translated to an estimated 27 net infiltrations this year, linking the infiltration attempts specifically by Pakistani militants in Jammu and Kashmir. Further, in 2019, there were 219 attempts in all, and an estimated 141 infiltrations. In 2018, there were 328 attempts, and 143 infiltrations.

Further, this year (up to September 9), the country has lost 18 army personnel and 21 and 37 in 2019 and 2018 respectively.

The reply by Reddy also shares data on the terrorists killed and arrested in Jammu and Kashmir.Till September 9, 168 terrorists have been killed, and 9 arrested. In 2019, 157 terrorists have been killed and 20 arrested. In 2018, 257 were killed, and 17 arrested.



An unstarred question is parliamentary parlance for those questions asked by MPs to which the minister in question needs to provide a response in writing.

These replies come as India and China engage in a military standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. The standoff has been going on in the Galwan Valley sector since May, when a deadly military exchange saw tensions rise and killed 20 troops in June on the Indian side and some on the Chinese side as well, according to Indian news reports. The standoff followed a military buildup in the area by both sides.

During this time, India has undertaken a ban of Chinese-linked apps like PUBG and TikTok in three trenches, citing reasons of public safety and national security.



Also Read: Explained: India's Border Dispute With China And The Way Forward

Defence Minister Updates Lok Sabha



As part of the ongoing monsoon session, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh briefed Lok Sabha on Tuesday about the developments in Ladakh.

Giving a historical perspective, Singh told Lok Sabha that China occupies 38,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in Ladakh, and 5130 square kilometers of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that Pakistan illegally gave China in 1963.

On the current situation, Singh has informed Lok Sabha that tensions have flared with China along the LAC (the de facto border between in India) on two occasions during the ongoing standoff. The first came in May. The second came on June 15, when India lost 20 troops.

A third incident has also occurred on September 7 after both sides accuse each other of gunfire, prompting a war of words on both sides.

Further, Singh told the House that frictions areas still remain in some parts of Eastern Ladakh, Kongka La and at the northern and southern banks of the Pangong Lake.

He ended by assuring the house that India stands prepared to engage diplomatically and with force as necessary, and the morale of the troops stands high.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Among 118 Chinese Apps Banned By India

The replies to Rajya Sabha are of unstarred questions 378 and 379 of the 252nd session, and can be found here and here.

