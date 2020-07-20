Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tweets Old Photos As Recent Floods In Assam, Bihar

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted two old images from 2019 and 2017 to highlight the flood situation in the states of Bihar, Assam and Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi shared the old photos in a tweet appealing Congress workers and leaders to help those affected by the floods.

Early onset of monsoon has led to four major rivers in Bihar crossing the danger mark and a flood alert has been issued in several districts of Bihar. Assam is already seeing widespread damage from the flood, that that has claimed the lives of humans and animals with reports claiming over 85 people dead and 70 lakh affected.

In the first photo in Gandhi's tweet, one can see several houses submerged in water while the second shows a man carrying his belongings on a makeshift raft.

The tweet text in Hindi translates to, "Floods in many parts of Assam, Bihar and UP have disrupted life. Lakhs of people are facing clouds of uncertainty. We are keen to help those affected by the flood. I appeal to Congress workers and leaders to do everything possible to help the affected people."





(In Hindi - असम, बिहार और यूपी के कई क्षेत्रों में आई बाढ़ से जनजीवन अस्त व्यस्त है। लाखों लोगों पर संकट के बादल छाए हुए हैं। बाढ़ से प्रभावित लोगों की मदद के लिए हम तत्पर हैं। मैं कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं व नेताओं से अपील करती हूं कि प्रभावित लोगों की मदद करने का हर संभव प्रयास करें।)

The English language website of Doordarshan News also published one of the photos with a story about the floods in Assam, without mentioning that the photo is old and not from the recent situation in the state.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that both the images are old - with one photo showing the flood situation in 2019 in Assam and the other from the 2017 floods in Bihar. We ran a reverse image search on both images and found news reports from 2017 and 2019 that published the same photos to highlight the flood situation at that time.

The search results showed that this photo is from July 2019 during floods in Assam's Morigaon district. We found news reports that had carried the sane image crediting it to news agency PTI with the caption, "A view of a submerged village in flood-affected Morigaon district."

A reverse image search for the image showed results from news reports of August 2017 highlighing the situation in submerged districts of Bihar. The photo credited to PTI is captioned, "A villager carries his belongings on a makeshift raft from a flooded village in Araria district of Bihar."





News reports published the story to show the situation in Araria district of Bihar.





