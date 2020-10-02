Indian Army Rubbishes Claim Of Lt General Taranjit Singh Being Arrested
The Indian Army issued a statement rubbishing the claim and called it a malicious attempts to defame the institution
The Indian Army on October 1, 2020, issued a statement rubbishing the claim put out by several Pakistani social media users that Indian Army officer Lieutenant General Taranjit Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition.
The Indian Army issued a statement dismissing the claim stating that it categorically rejects such malicious attempts to defame the institution.
The false claim is being shared with a photo of Lieutenant General Singh with the caption, "Indian Army's Sikh General Lt.Gen. Tarn Jait Singh has been arrested on charges of sedition against the Modi government"
Viral on Twitter
FACT-CHECK
The Indian Army issued a statement on October 1, 2020, claiming that a disinformation campaign is being run by Pakistan against the Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), and dismissed the claim that he has been arrested.
The statement read, "Over the past few days, a state sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against the Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in the Department of Military Affairs (DMA). Having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army."
The Indian Army also tweeted out calling the message circulating fake.
(Fake message in English: India's external intelligence agency R&AW has detained Lt. General Taranjit Singh because of his critical views on the policies of current government.)
Additionally, on October 1, 2020, Lt Gen Taranjit Singh gave a statement to the media regarding the Secretary of Department of Military Affairs (DMA) and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) working in close corporation with the three service headquarters.
We also searched for news reports and did not find any reports on the Lt Gen Singh being arrested on charges of sedition.
