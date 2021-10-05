Clipped Video Of PM Modi's Interaction With Beneficiary Viral With Misleading Claim

A clipped video from a longer interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a beneficiary of government's Awas Yojana from Uttar Pradesh' Lalitpur is viral on social media with misleading captions. Social media users are claiming that the beneficiary replied in negative when the PM asked her whether she had benefited from a scheme.

BOOM found that the viral video is misleading as a longer version of the video shows the woman saying she was a beneficiary of other government schemes.

The Prime Minister inaugurated 'Azadi@75 - New Urban India: Transforming Urban Landscape' Conference-cum-Expo in Lucknow on October 5, 2021. During the event, he handed over the keys of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban houses to 75,000 beneficiaries in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He also interacted with beneficiaries of the scheme of UP virtually. The viral video has been clipped from this conversation.



Meanwhile, several social media handles, including verified Congress Twitter handles shared the clipped portion claiming that the truth of the government schemes is out.

National convenor of Congress' social media department, Hasiba Amin, tweeted the video with a caption reading 'So this happened while PM was interacting with people from UP. Try to script and control narrative all you want, the truth does eventually come out'.

National convenor of Congress' social media department, Hasiba Amin, tweeted the video with a caption reading 'So this happened while PM was interacting with people from UP. Try to script and control narrative all you want, the truth does eventually come out'.

The video was also tweeted by Congress' social media national coordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania with a caption 'Aa gaya swad? Karwali beizzaty?'.

Aa gaya swad?

The video was also tweeted by Congress' social media national coordinator Vinay Kumar Dokania with a caption 'Aa gaya swad? Karwali beizzaty?'.

The video has been shared on Facebook with similar captions.

PM Modi's Virtual Interaction With Awas Yojana beneficiary of UP

BOOM found a longer video of the virtual conversation between the PM and Babita, a beneficiary of the Awas yojana from UP's Lalitpur on Narendra Modi's verified YouTube channel.

In this nearly 5-minute-long interaction, Modi asks Babita several questions about her house and other schemes she has benefited from. Babita tells the PM that she is a homemaker and her husband is into goat rearing and is a daily wager too.



She also tells Modi that she had received Rs 2.5 lakh from the government directly in her bank account for the construction of her house. However, when the PM asks her if she had received money under the PM SVANidhi yojana, she says, "No".

Modi then tells Babita the process to avail of the scheme. He says, "You should meet with the bank management and tell them that the Pradhan Mantri SVANidhi Yojana is there and I have my house here. So I want to connect with this scheme. They will then provide you Rs 10,000."

The PM SVANidhi scheme is a Central Sector Scheme funded by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The scheme was aimed at supporting the poor people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the video, the woman can be heard saying that she had benefited from the Ujjawala scheme.