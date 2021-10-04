Video Of Stone Pelting From Jammu & Kashmir Falsely Shared As Jaipur

BOOM found that the video is at least four years old and from Lal Chowk, Anantanag, Jammu and Kashmir.

By - Sk Badiruddin
  |  4 Oct 2021 2:01 PM GMT
Two old videos showing a mob pelt stones and attack police officials in Anantanag's Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir are being shared on social media with a false claim that it shows an incident in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The videos show disturbing visuals of a mob running and pelting stones; they can also be heard chanting Allah Hu Akbar in the visuals.

The videos have been shared with a claim in Hindi which reads, "Couldn't figure when Rajasthan turned into Kashmir. Yesterday it happened in Jaipur. When are you going to be the victim, decide it yourself."

(Original Text in Hindi: राजस्थान कश्मीर कब बना मालूम ही नही चला। कल जयपुर में हुआ है, आप इसके चपेट में कब आने वाले है,खुद ही तय कर लो।)

Fact Check

BOOM was able to ascertain that both the videos are from the same incident. The same buildings can be seen at different time stamps in both the videos.

Taking cue from this, we spotted two shops located beside each other with the hoarding that reads, 'Western Hosiery' and 'Sathoo Furnishing' respectively; the shops appear to be located adjacent to each other in the same building.

We looked up with the name 'Western Hosiery' on Google Maps and found one such shop located at Lal Chowk, Anantanag, Jammu and Kashmir; in the images Sathoo Furniture can be seen located beside the Western Hosiery stores.

Below is an image of Western Hosiery and Sathoo Furniture stores as seen on a Facebook post from September, 14 2017.


BOOM reached out to the owner of Western Hosiery who confirmed to us that the incident of stone pelting occurred at the same location in 2016. He said, "I can confirm that the incident happened in 2016." He refused to comment further citing privacy.

A branch of the HDFC Bank opposite Western Hosiery can be spotted at the 1:47 time stamp. The same was located on Google Maps.

Old video from Jammu & Kashmir Viral as Jaipur

Additionally, we ran a keyword search on Facebook and found the same video with a similar narrative uploaded by a user on September 11, 2017. This shows that the video is old and from Jammu and Kashmir's Anatanag. BOOM however could not independently verify the date of the incident.



Additional Reporting Sujith A

Updated On: 2021-10-04T19:38:51+05:30
Claim Review :   Videos show stone pelting to police officials in Jaipur, Rajasthan
Claimed By :  Facebook Posts
Fact Check :  False
Lal Chowk Jaipur Rajsthan Old Video Fake News Fact Check Anantanag 
