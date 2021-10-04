Congress Handles Tweet Video From Rajasthan As State Of UP Roads

Several verified handles of the Congress party tweeted a video from Rajasthan that shows an e-rickshaw with some police officials overturned in a waterlogged street, with a false claim that it shows the poor condition of roads in Uttar Pradesh.



BOOM found that the incident happened in Rajasthan and has no connection to Uttar Pradesh.



The Twitter handle INC TV - an official media platform of Congress, tweeted the video with a sarcastic Hindi caption targeting UP chief minister which translates to, "UP Police can be seen doing stunts on Yogi Adityanath's road of 'development' in Uttar Pradesh."

(Original Text in Hindi: उत्तर प्रदेश में @myogiadityanath के 'विकास' की सड़क पर स्टंट करती यूपी पुलिस!)





Click here to view an archive of the post.



West Uttar Pradesh Congress Sevadal also tweeted the video with a similar caption.





Click here to view an archive of the post.



Also Read: Drugs-On-Cruise Case: Shah Rukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan Arrested By NCB

Fact Check

BOOM performed a reverse image search on one of the keyframes of the video and found the same video published on Navbharat Times' YouTube channel on October 2, 2021 mentioning it to be an incident from Rajasthan's Dausa district.

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search and found a Dainik Bhaskar report about the incident. The report stated that the incident happened at Bandikui town in Dausa district. The road became flooded with water after a heavy rainfall. The rickshaw overturned near Agra gate due to a hole on the waterlogged road. No one suffered serious injury due to the accident.



Punjab Kesari too covered the incident mentioning the same information.

UP Police also debunked the claim from their official handle and clarified that the incident is not from Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read: Family Members of COVID Victims to get ₹50,000 Compensation: SC