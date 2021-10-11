'Delete Fascism,' TIME Cover Featuring Narendra Modi Is Fake

A morphed image of a TIME magazine cover featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the text 'Delete Fascism' is viral on social media. The image is doing the rounds with a narrative that the iconic magazine termed the Prime Minister of India a fascist.



Narendra Modi was featured as the 100 most influential people of 2021 compiled by TIME in September, 2021. Read the article here. TIME has been critical of Modi earlier and referred to him as India's Divider In Chief in a magazine cover in 2019. The viral image shows a cover of TIME magazine dated October 25 / November 1, 2021, a close-up image of PM Modi and a message that reads 'Delete Fascism?' with options of 'Delete' and 'Cancel' listed below the message. It appears to show a 'delete' command that reflects on a smart phone.

A Twitter user captioned a tweet with the fake cover as "We are happy, we found the delete button, here you go #SaveIndiaFromBJP"





See the archived post here.



Other Twitter users also posted the same image. Check the archive here.

*Unemployment

*Economical Distress

*Petrol, diesel & gas price hike

*Rupee value fall

*Public firm's privatization

*Communal disharmony

*Foriegn diplomacy failures

*Democracy mockery

*Social justice prejudice

*Jumla promises .,etc#SaveIndiaFromBJP pic.twitter.com/4lckfIDGju — shanmugamchinnaraj (@shanmugamchin10) October 10, 2021

Fact Check The cover image also features headlines and author names of two other articles from the edition - 'Inside the damage' by Billy Perrico and 'Change Can't Wait' by Roger Mc Namee.





BOOM was unable to find an article titled 'Inside The Damage' by an authore Billy Perrico on the TIME website. Instead, we found Billy Perrigo, a staff writer of the magazine. Taking this as a cue, we checked Perrigo's Twitter handle and found the original magazine cover with Mark Zuckerberg.

Frances Haugen was a member of a team at Facebook that was guided by an oath to put the public interest ahead of the company.



In December 2020, Facebook dissolved the team. It led Haugen to blow the whistle.



My cover story for TIME:https://t.co/11EFFnAYBa — Billy Perrigo (@billyperrigo) October 7, 2021

The cover has the same date as the viral fake cover with Narendra Modi's image on it. The original article reads, "How Facebook forced a reckoning by shutting down the team that put people ahead of politics." TIME tweeted the cover image and link of the same article on October 8, 2021 as well.



How Facebook forced a reckoning by shutting down the team that put people ahead of profits https://t.co/xm1uu7SCfl — TIME (@TIME) October 8, 2021

Below is a comparison of the real and fake cover. NDTV's report on the latest TIME cover can be read here.

