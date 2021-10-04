No, This Is Not A Photo Of UP CM Yogi Adityanath's Older Brother

A photo of a man bearing a close resemblance to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, standing at a tea stall, is being shared on social media with a false claim that it is the chief minister's elder brother.

The photo is being shared on social media by supporters of Yogi Adityanath with a caption that targets leaders of opposition parties.



The picture is being shared on Twitter with a caption claiming, "Elder brother of UP CM still survives on the meagre earnings from a non descript tea stall. Compare this with the wealth of the dynast relatives like bhaipo of Maya , Momota & Mulayam."





Click here to see an archive of the post.



The same photo is viral on Facebook with a claim in Hindi that translates to, "Yogiji's elder brother still runs a small tea stall! Just compare him with the families of Maya, Mamata, Akhilesh, Lalu, Chidambaram, and Sonia."

(Original Text in Hindi: योगी जी के बड़े भाई अभी भी एक छोटी सी चाय-स्टॉल चलाते हैँ! जरा इनकी तुलना कीजिये माया, मोमता, अखिलेश, लालू, चिदंबरम,और सोनिया के खानदानों से....)

Click here to view one such post.





Fact Check

We ran a keyword search on Google to find out the details about Yogi Adityanath's family members. The search led us to an article published by DNA on October 25, 2017 that said Adityanath has three brothers "Manvendra Mohan being elder to him and Shailendra and Mahendra Mohan being the younger ones."



Yogi Adityanath was the second born in the family, among four brothers and three sisters.

Taking a cue from this, we further ran a keyword search on YouTube and found an ABP news interview of Yogi Adityanath's family members published on March 19, 2017.



Two brothers of Yogi Adityanath, Manvendra Mohan and Mahendra Mohan can be seen in the interview along with other family members.



We also found an India Today report published on October 25, 2017 which carried about the details of Yogi Adityanath's brother Shailendra Mohan. The article reported that Shailendra was then working as a subedar in the Indian Army and deployed on the Line of Actual Control with China.

Here is a comparison between the man present in the viral photo and three brothers of Yogi Adityanath.

Comparison

Additionally, we found that viral image was tweeted by the parody account "Rofl Gandhi 2.0" on September 12, 2021 with a sarcastic caption. The caption in Hindi translates to, "Maharaj disguised himself as a tea vendor outside the Indian Express office. The wrongdoer will be caught soon."

(Original Text in Hindi: इंडियन एक्सप्रेस ऑफिस के बाहर चाय वाले के भेष में स्वयं अंडर कवर हुए महाराज। गलती करने वाले को जल्द पकड़ा जायेगा।)





BOOM could not independently verify the identity of the man in the viral photo.



Earlier, BOOM Hindi had debunked another photo of a Yogi Adityanath lookalike when it was viral with a similar claim in 2019.

