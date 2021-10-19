No, PM Modi Did Not Call Himself A Pathan's Child

Congress's social media in-charge Rohan Gupta tweeted a cropped video showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he is a child of a Pathan. However, BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped from an old video wherein PM Modi referred to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan calling himself a 'Pathan's child'.

In the 9 seconds video, we can hear PM Modi say, 'I am the child of a Pathan, I speak the truth, I work honestly'.

Gupta tweeted the cropped video questioning PM Modi's silence over the spate of civilian killings in Kashmir recently, with the caption when translated reads, "Why is Pathan's child not speaking the truth on Kashmir issue?" BOOM has previously debunked misinformation tweeted by Gupta





(In Hindi - पठान का बच्चा कश्मीर मुद्दे पर सच्चा क्यों नही बोल रहे?)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video was clipped from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2019 Tonk rally where he was actually quoting Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.

BOOM had previously debunked the same video in February 2020 when it was being shared with the false claim.

We ran a reverse image search on one of the key frames from the viral clip and found that the original video, from which it was clipped, was from February 23, 2019. PM Modi was addressing a public rally at Tonk, Rajasthan.

During his speech, Modi had paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who had lost their lives in the terrorist attack on their convoy on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir.

In the original video, Modi can be heard saying, "..A new government had been formed in Pakistan. It was natural that as per protocol I call and congratulate the new Prime Minister. I called him and said that enough of these fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan hasn't achieved anything out of it. I told him that now that you have entered politics, let India and Pakistan come together and fight poverty and illiteracy. I said this to him the other day. And he told me something. He said, 'Modiji, I am the child of a Pathan. I speak the truth. I work honestly'. Today, the time has come to test the words of the Pakistani Prime Minister. I will see whether he stands by his words.."

The portion where the Prime Minister was quoting Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been clipped from the viral video and shared with the false claim.

From the 59.40 minutes timestamp, we can hear this in the original speech live-streamed on February 23, 2019, on BJP's official YouTube channel.