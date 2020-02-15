Did PM Modi Call Himself 'A Pathan's Son'? The Real Context

A selectively cropped video clip showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying 'I am the son of a Pathan, I speak the truth, I work honestly' has gone viral on social media. The clip has been shared with a false caption which reads 'Modiji has changed his father. I am a Pathan's son'. However, BOOM found that the viral clip has been cropped from a year old video wherein the PM quoted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan having called himself a 'Pathan's kid'.

(Hindi: मोदी जी ने अपना बाप बदला | मै पठान का बेटा हू...)

The 9-second-long clip shows Modi addressing the public from a dais. BOOM found that the clip had been cropped from a speech delivered by the Prime Minister in Tonk, Rajasthan, on February 23, barely a week after the Pulwama attack which claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

The same clip was earlier viral with a caption in Hindi which translated to "In a rally in Kashmir, Modi said today 'I am the child of a Pathan'. You might have heard of politicians changing parties for vote, for the first time in history, a politician has changed his father. Waah Modiji waah."

BOOM ran a reverse image search on one of the key frames from the viral clip and found that the original video, from which it was clipped, was from February 23, 2019. The Prime Minister was addressing a public rally at Tonk, Rajasthan after the recently conducted Rajasthan elections.



During his speech, Modi had paid tributes to the CRPF personnel who had lost their lives in the recent terrorist attack on their convoy (February 14) in Pulwama, J&K.

In the original video, Modi can be heard saying "A new government has been formed in Pakistan. It was natural that as per protocol I call and congratulate the new Prime Minister. I called him and said that enough of this fights between India and Pakistan. Pakistan hasn't achieved anything out of it. I told him that now that you have entered politics, let India and Pakistan come together and fight poverty and illiteracy. I said this to him the other day. And he told me something. He said, 'Modiji, I am the son of a Pathan. I speak the truth. I work honestly'. Today, the time has come to test the words of Pakistani Prime Minister. I will see whether he stands by his words."

The portion where the Prime Minister was quoting Pakistani PM Imran Khan has been clipped and shared with the false claim.

It's worth mentioning here that the PM was making the references after Imran Khan had categorically denied Pakistan's role in the Pulwama attack.

The BJP's official YouTube channel had streamed the speech live. The full video of Modi addressing the public can be seen below.