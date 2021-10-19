No, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari Did Not Get Beaten Up By The Crowd At Protest

A photo of an injured Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manoj Tiwari on a hospital bed, is viral with a false claim that he sustained the injury after getting beaten by a crowd.

BOOM found that viral claim is false and Manoj Tiwari sustained to his head during a recent protest in Delhi, where the police used water cannon to disperse crowds. Tiwari was part of a protest after the government banned public celebrations of Chhath puja as part of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The sarcastic caption with the photo in Hindi translates to, "Rinkiya's father has been crushed again today."

(Original Text in Hindi: रिंकिया के पापा आज फिर कूटे गये हैं।)





Click here to view the post.





Click here to view the post.



Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search to find out details about the photo and found the photo on a News 18 article published on October 12, 2021. The news report stated that Manoj Tiwari suffered injuries when Delhi Police used water cannons at a protest.

Tiwari suffered injuries on October 12, 2021 when he was protesting against a ban on the celebration of Chhath Puja at public places due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic near Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence.

According to a The Times Of India report published on October 12, 2021, "Tiwari climbed on the barricade when the police used water canon to disperse the protestors which hit Tiwari. Tiwari fell down and was injured."

News outlets like Hindustan Times, The Hindu also reported the same thing about the incident.

BOOM further spoke to Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor who said the viral claim is baseless. "Manoj Tiwari suffered injuries due to the hit by water cannon. No adverse public were present there. Only BJP supporters and the police were present at the place. We haven't filed any police complaint. He is recovering now," said Kapoor.

We also found a video from Manoj Tiwari's official Twitter handle posted on October 12, 2021 where he can be heard saying that his condition is stable.

Delhi police also confirmed that there has been no complaint filed related to Tiwari being beaten up by the public. "Manoj Tiwari was injured during the protest. There is no such complaint about a public beating," DCP North Sagar Singh Kalsi told BOOM.

