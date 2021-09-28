This Viral Photo Of PM Modi With Photographer In The Frame Is Morphed

A photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the construction site of the Central Vista project, showing a photographer lying on the ground to photograph the prime minister, is morphed and was created as satire.



The prime minister on September 26, 2021 visited the construction site of the new Parliament building and spent almost an hour at the site of the proposed Central Vista project, on his return from a three-day official visit to the United States. Modi's visit drew criticism from the opposition who alleged the move was nothing but a 'photo-op'.

#WATCH | PM Narendra Modi visited the construction site of the new Parliament building in New Delhi last night. He spent almost an hour at the site and did a first-hand inspection of the construction status of the new Parliament building.



(Source: PMO) pic.twitter.com/Od7mgxgz4x — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2021

Central Vista is an ambitious project of the Modi-government to redevelop some of India's most iconic landmarks including a 3.2-km stretch area in Delhi.



Filmmaker Avinash Das shared the photo with a caption saying, "Photo of the Tomorrow Kya angle hai!!!"





Advocate Deepika Singh Rajawat too shared the image.





Congress's social media in-charge Rohan Gupta also tweeted the image saying, "Photographer of the Month".





The same photo is viral on Facebook as well.







Fact Check

A watermark of "Indian Armada" is clearly visible on the viral photo. A parody Twitter handle "@indian_armada" posted the same photo on September 27, 2021.





We then ran a reverse image search to trace the original picture and found the photo on a News 18 article published on September 26, 2021. Commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal also posted the image on his official Twitter handle on the same date.

देश के निर्माण में सदैव आगे!



प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी, जो देश के नवनिर्माण में पिछले 7.5 वर्ष से बिना थके-बिना रुके चलते जा रहे हैं, आज उनका स्वयं नए संसद भवन के निर्माण स्थल को देखने जाना दर्शाता है कि वो अपने समय का हर पल केवल और केवल देश की सेवा में अर्पण कर चुके हैं। pic.twitter.com/RONBE19DC3 — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 26, 2021

BOOM also able to find that the photographer's image on a stock photo website named Pxfuel doing a keyword search. The cut-out of the photograph has been digitally added to the viral image after changing the orientation of the photo (from right to left).

Source: Pxfuel

Below is a comparison between the original pictures and the morphed image.



Comparison

