Video Of Nitish Kumar Claiming Modi Planned Pahalgam, Delhi Blast Is A Deepfake

A video circulating on social media falsely claims to show Bihar leader Nitish Kumar stating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah orchestrated the Pahalgam attack and the recent blast in Delhi to help the NDA alliance win elections.

BOOM examined the video and identified several inconsistencies indicating it is AI-generated, including warping text overlays and unnatural visual artifacts.

The Claim

Multiple users on X, including the handle @InsiderWB (archive), shared a 41-second video claiming that Nitish Kumar said Modi and Amit Shah “planned the Pahalgam attack” and carried out a “blast in Delhi” for political mileage ahead of the Bihar elections. The viral caption further asserts that Modi is “using the Indian army as his concubine.”

What We Found

BOOM found that the viral video is AI-generated and misrepresents Nitish Kumar’s remarks from a speech he gave months before the Bihar elections.

Warping text overlay indicates AI manipulation: In the viral clip, the text reading “Source: DD News” visibly shifts, warps, and changes shape—an artifact commonly seen in AI-generated or manipulated visuals.

Account has a history of sharing deepfakes: This video is the latest in a series of AI-manipulated content shared by the X handle @InsiderWB, which has repeatedly posted fabricated videos of Indian political and military leaders. BOOM has previously fact-checked similar deepfakes from the same account (here and here).

Original video contains no such statements: A reverse image search led BOOM to the original livestream of Kumar's speech on JD(U)'s official YouTube channel. Between the 23:39 and 32:41 timestamps, Kumar can be seen addressing the public in the same attire and setting as the viral clip. After reviewing the full segment, BOOM found no instance where he mentions the Pahalgam incident, the Delhi blast, or alleges that Modi and Shah planned the attacks.




