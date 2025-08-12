No, Indian Army Chief Did Not Admit Losing Six Jets And 250 Soldiers To Pakistan

A digitally altered video is being shared on social media, falsely claiming to show General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) admitting that India lost six jets and 250 soldiers during the recent conflict with Pakistan. BOOM found that the video contains an overlaid voice track to make the false claim. In the original address at IIT Madras on August 4, 2025, General Dwivedi made no such statement.

India shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during clashes in May 2025, according to India’s Air Force.

Claim: Video Shows Indian Army Chief Admitting Losing Six Jets To Pakistan

The video is being shared on X by the handle 'The Whistle Blower' (@InsiderWB), with the caption, "Breaking: Indian Army Chief admits losing 6 jets and 250 soldiers in war against Pakistan."

🚨 Breaking:

Indian Army Chief admits losing 6 jets and 250 soldiers in war against Pakistan.

What We Found:

We ran the 40-second video through two AI deepfake voice detection tools: Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector and DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab. Both tools results confirmed that the voice in the viral video saying, “We have already lost six jets and two hundred and fifty soldiers” was overlaid onto the original footage.

The Hiya Deepfake Voice Detector gave the voice an authenticity score of 28/100, indicating it’s likely a deepfake, while the DeepFake-O-Meter by UB Media Forensics Lab at the University at Buffalo, confirmed the use of AI by examining the lip sync part of the video.













2. No Such Statement on Losing Six Jets in Original Speech:

We checked the original address by General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, delivered on August 4, 2025, at IIT Madras, Chennai, Tamil Nadu. In this speech, General Dwivedi did not make any mention of India losing six jets to Pakistan or 250 soldiers. The speech focused on the strategic importance of technology, civil readiness, and public participation in future conflicts

This can be heard between 10:57 minutes to 11:27 minutes in the original video, where General Dwivedi says: “The non-kinetic quadrant is something which you can start today, and the next war which we are looking at may happen soon, and we have to prepare accordingly. As already brought out by the director, in this we have to fight this battle together. This non-kinetic has to be fought together. So what are the deductions? As far as the whole-of-nation approach, we’ll be there for the next war; it is not the military alone which will be fighting. Let me assure you very clearly in this issue, as far as the gray zone is concerned, it’s ever-present and this will remain.”







