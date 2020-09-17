Dated Video Viral With Claim That China Is Preparing To Attack Taiwan
The claim is misleading; this video has circulated online since at least 2017.
A video has been shared thousands of times on Facebook in August and September 2020 alongside a claim that it shows a train loaded with military equipment heading towards China's southeastern Fujian province for an "attack" on Taiwan. The claim is misleading; this video has circulated online since at least 2017.
Screenshot taken on September 15, 2020, of the misleading Facebook post
Screenshot comparison between the video in the misleading post (L) and the 2017 YouTube video (R)
The video was published here on Facebook on August 20, 2020. It has been viewed more than 6,000 times.
The 47-second footage shows what appear to be military vehicles travelling on railway tracks.
Part of the post's traditional Chinese-language caption translates to English as: "Military train heading to Fujian in plain sight so the world can witness how the People's Liberation Army is preparing to attack Taiwan."
Fujian is a province in southeast China, close to Taiwan.
Tensions between China and Taiwan flared up once again in August 2020 when a Czech delegation visited Taipei in a second high-profile visit to the island in a month, AFP reported here.
The video was also published on Facebook here, here, here and here alongside a similar claim in August and September 2020.
However, the video has been shared in a misleading context.
A reverse image search using keyframes extracted from the video in the misleading post found a longer version of the footage published here on YouTube on August 14, 2017.
The footage in the misleading post can be seen from the YouTube video's two-second mark.
Below is a screenshot comparison between the video in the misleading post (L) and the 2017 YouTube video (R):
The claim was also debunked by Taiwanese fact-checking organisation MyGoPen here.
