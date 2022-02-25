All The Videos And Images Being Falsely Linked To Russian-Ukraine Conflict

As Russia shocks the world with its military invasion of Ukraine, social media and news channels are flooded with videos and images being claimed to be from the conflict-ridden areas.

These footage or images show scenes from the battlefields, of air strikes being conducted and surface-to-air missiles being used to strike at aircraft, and also of supposed victims of the invasion. However, not all of these videos and images are from the ongoing conflict.

We have found many videos and photos that are either old and unrelated, or are taken right out of video games. Here is a list of all the fact-checks we have done on such imagery that is being falsely linked to the invasion of Ukraine.

#Thread🚨| Post #Russia's #Ukraine invasion, several videos and images have gone viral on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. @boomlive_in has debunked several such tweets and posts. Follow and share this thread to stay one step ahead of misinformation. (1/n)👇#FakeNews — BOOM Live (@boomlive_in) February 24, 2022

1. ARMA 3 Video Game Footage Shared As Russia-Ukraine Aerial Conflict

As soon as Russian President Vladimir Putin made it clear to the global media that Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, we saw a clip being shared as Russian air strikes on Ukraine.

The footage was not real at all, it was taken from the video game ARMA 3, which has been a source for multiple such clips going falsely viral as scenes of military conflict.

Read our fact-check here.

2. 2015 Explosion In China Viral As Russian Air Strike On Ukrainian Power Plant

Soon after news of Russian military entering Ukraine hit the news, we spotted a video of two massive explosions that was being circulated as Russian air strikes on Ukrainian power plants.

We found out that the video was of twin explosions that occurred in the Chinese city of Tianjin in 2015, and has nothing to do with the ongoing conflict.

To read our story click here.

3. Old Photo Of Air Strikes In Gaza Shared As Russia Attacking Ukraine

A photo of an explosion started circulating on social media with a claim that it shows a glimpse of how Russian forces have launched a major military attack on Ukraine.

A reverse image search helped us ascertain that the image was actually from the Israel-Palestine conflict from May 2021.

Click here to read our fact-check.

4. Video Game Footage Viral As Visuals Of Russian Air Strike On Ukraine

An old clip culled from a video game named 'War Thunder' showing missiles being launched, is viral with a false claim it shows Russian air strikes over Ukraine.

BOOM found that the video is from at least 2021 and was uploaded on several gaming channels on YouTube as footage of Iron Dome in the War Thunder game.

Click here to read our fact-check.

5. Doctored Video Peddled As Russian Jets Entering Ukraine

A doctored video showing aircraft fly over buildings with the sound of sirens blaring in the background, is doing rounds on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Russian fighter jets enter Ukraine.

BOOM found that the video has been online since 2020, and is unrelated to the ongoing conflict. In addition, the sound of sirens has been added to the viral clip.

Click here to read our fact-check.

6. Video Dating Back To 2016 Peddled As Russian Paratroopers In Ukraine

A video dating back to at least 2016 showing military paratroopers landing was misreported by Zee News and widely shared on social media falsely linking it to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

In a 54 seconds video, which had gone viral on social media before it was picked up by Zee News, one can spot several military paratroopers landing and taking positions.

The viral video was broadcasted on Zee News and uploaded on DNA's official YouTube channel with the misleading caption, "Russia-Ukraine war: Russian paratroopers enter Ukraine; scary visuals caught on cam".

Click here to read our fact-check.

7. Mathrubhumi Shares Clip From Video Game ARMA 3 As Russia-Ukraine Conflict

A video showing an airplane conduct air strikes, while taking fire from an anti-aircraft weapon, is being shared on social media as real footage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The same clip was also shared by Malayalam news channel Mathrubhumi with the same claim.

BOOM found these claims to be false; the video is actually a user-generated clip from the gameplay of military tactical shooter video game ARMA 3.

Click here to read our fact-check.

8. Photo From An Ad Campaign Shared As Child Victim Of Russia-Ukraine War

A photo from an ad campaign showing a child who appears to be seriously wounded, is being widely shared on social media platforms with a claim that it shows a victim of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

BOOM did a reverse image search and found the picture on an advertisement website's article published on November 9, 2018. The article carried the picture featuring other wounded children's images and uploaded it under "Awareness campaign" category.

Click here to read our fact-check.

9. Old Video Peddled As Russian Rocket Attack On Ukraine

A video showing a group of soldiers watch a series of rockets fired, is being shared as Russia's invasion of Ukraine on social media.

We found this claim to be wrong, as the video is old and dates back to at least 2018.

Click here to read our fact-check.

10. Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Animated Clip Shared As Russian Airstrike Over Kyiv

A video showing continuous shelling in the night sky is viral with captions falsely claiming that it shows relentless airstrikes amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine.

BOOM found that the video is a digitally created animation and the claims made with posts sharing it are unrelated and false.

Click here to read our fact-check.