Doctored Video Peddled As Russian Jets Entering Ukraine

A doctored video showing aircraft fly over buildings with the sound of sirens blaring in the background, is doing rounds on social media platforms with a claim that it shows Russian fighter jets enter Ukraine.

However, BOOM found that the video has been online since 2020. In addition, the sound of sirens has been added to the viral clip.



Russia on February 24, 2022 morning announced major military operation after weeks of stand-off and military build-up along the border with Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin while announcing the military action warned of 'never seen consequences' to those countries that attempt to interfere. According to media reports, huge explosions were heard in Kharkiv, Kyiv and other areas of Ukraine during Putin's speech.

The caption with the video reads, "BREAKING: Ukraine's military says it has shot down 5 Russian fighter jets and a helicopter using US made missiles. Russia pushes in full Air force machinery after it's fighter jet were shot down. 5th Gen Fighter Su57 , Su30Sm, Mig29s Mig35, Su27".





News outlets like DNA, Times Now and One India and also shared clips from the video with a similar claim.





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on one of the key frames from the viral video and found a longer version of the video on YouTube uploaded on May 4, 2020.

We used Google Translator and found the Russian caption with the video translates to, "Parade rehearsal 05/04/2020. Air part. Flight of aircraft over Tushino".

(Original Caption in Russian: Репетиция парада 04.05.2020. Воздушная часть. Пролет самолетов над Тушино)

We also did not hear any sirens in the longer version of the video. The clip can be seen below.

We found the same keyframes when compared in between the viral clip and the video published on 2020. The comparison can be seen here.





Taking a cue from this, we did a related keyword search on the internet and found a Russian news agency The Moscow Times's report published on May 4, 2020. According to the report, "Seventy-four Russian military airplanes and helicopters flew over Moscow today to rehearse for Russia's Victory Day celebration. The main event on May 9 will mark 75 years since the Soviet victory over Nazi forces in World War II."

Similar visuals can be seen on another Russian news outlet The Moscow Times's video report uploaded on YouTube on May 4, 2020.



