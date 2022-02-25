Photo From An Ad Campaign Shared As Child Victim Of Russia-Ukraine War

A photo from an ad campaign showing a child who appears to be seriously wounded, is being widely shared on social media platforms with a claim that it shows a victim of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 announced his decision to conduct a military operation on Ukraine after weeks of military build-up on the country's border. Putin said that Russia has no goal to occupy Ukraine and claimed that said the action was aimed to ensure 'demilitarisation' of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden and several other world leaders condemned this attack.

Several old images and videos and clips from war-themed video games have flooded social media in the aftermath.



The caption with one such photo reads, "Keep praying for Ukraine. This is a child of God. Lord please cover your children with your shield. Praying for the world. This is real life everyone. We are blessed that our children don't have to go through this. There is war all around us. We need to pray and pray hard."





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search and found the picture on an advertisement website's article published on November 9, 2018. The article carried the picture featuring other wounded children's images and uploaded it under "Awareness campaign" category.

They mentioned the name of the campaign is "This is not a Halloween mask". According to the article, Barkod Ads & Brands, an advertising agency from Turkey organised the campaign.

The same picture was posted on Ads of the World's website and Barkod İç Mimarlık's social media profiles.

Barkod İç Mimarlık posted the photo on Facebook and wrote, "Our campaign for children who have been injured or killed in wars. In our social responsibility campaign, we wanted to raise awareness about the issue."





