Old Photo Of Air Strikes In Gaza Shared As Russia Attacking Ukraine

BOOM found that the photo shows Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip on May 10, 2021.

By - Srijit Das
  |  24 Feb 2022 8:21 AM GMT
Old Photo Of Air Strikes In Gaza Shared As Russia Attacking Ukraine

A photo of an explosion is being widely shared on social media with a claim that it shows a glimpse of how Russian forces have launched a major military attack on Ukraine.

Russian troops launched their military operations on Ukraine on February 24, 2022 as President Vladimir Putin ignored international condemnation and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." Condemning Russia's actions, US President Joe Biden said that the world will hold Russia accountable for the military onslaught and they would continue to provide support to Ukraine.

Against these developments, several old photos and videos are being shared claiming to show the unfolding conflict.

The caption with the photo reads as, "BREAKING: As Russia's Putin announces a 'military operation' in Ukraine, Ukrainian Interior Ministry confirms that its capital Kyiv is under attack from Russian cruise and ballistic missiles. War has begun."


Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search on the photo and found it on an Al Jazeera article published on May 11, 2021. The caption with the photo reads as, "Israeli forces continued to bombard the Palestinian territory well into Tuesday morning, taking aim at sites in Khan Younis, al-Bureij refugee camp, and al-Zaitoun neighbourhood. [Mahmud Hams/AFP]".

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search on Getty Images' website and found the same photo on it.

The caption with the picture says, "A picture shows Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas, on May 10, 2021. - Israel launched deadly air strikes on Gaza in response to a barrage of rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas amid spiralling violence sparked by unrest at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque compound. (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS / AFP) (Photo by MAHMUD HAMS/AFP via Getty Images)".

The image can be seen below.

Photo From Getty Images' Website

Claim :   Photo shows Russias attack on Ukraine.
Claimed By :  Social Media Users
Fact Check :  False
