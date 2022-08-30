The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), in a report released on Saturday, revealed that crimes against women has risen by 15.3 per cent in 2021 compared to the previous year.



In 2021, a total of 4,28,278 crime cases against women have been registered as compared to 2020, where 3,71,503 cases were registered under the Indian Penal Court (IPC) and Special Special and Local Laws (SLL).



According to the report, 31.8 per cent of cases were registered under 'cruelty by husband or his relatives' followed by 20.8 per cent cases registered under 'assault on women with intent to outrage her modesty'. Out of the total cases, 17.6 per cent were registered under 'kidnapping & abduction of women' and 7.4 per cent were cases of rape.

The crime rate registered per lakh women population has increased from 56.5 per cent in 2020 to 64.5 per cent in 2021.



Which States Reported Most Crimes Against women?

Assam reported the highest rate of crime against women – 168.3 per cent - according to the NCRB data. This is the fifth consecutive year where Assam has recorded the highest crime rate against women.

This was followed by Odisha at 137.8 per cent, Haryana at 119.7 per cent and Telangana at 111.2 per cent.

The rate is calculated as the number of crimes recorded for every one lakh people.

However, the charge sheeting rate in Assam is only 52.9 per cent. The charge sheeting rate in Odisha, Haryana and Telangana is at 80.1 per cent, 57.1 per cent and 87.8 per cent, respectively.



In terms of actual number of cases, Uttar Pradesh, with 56,083 cases, recorded the highest number of cases under crimes against women followed by Rajasthan and Maharashtra with 40,738 and 39,526, respectively.



The report reveals that Nagaland reported the lowest rate of crime registered against women since 2019. In 2019 the total number of cases in Nagaland was 43, 39 in 2020 and 54 in 2021.

Manipur stood as the second state with a low rate of crime against women at 19.1 per cent.

Delhi, Still Unsafe For Women

Among the Union Territories, Delhi reported the highest rate of crime against women in 2021 at 147.6 per cent. The charge sheeting rate in these cases is at 71.2 per cent.

Delhi has reported more cases of crimes against women every successive year. In 2019, Delhi recorded a total of 13,395 cases of crimes against women with 10,093 in 2020 and 14,277 in 2021.

The NCRB report states that two minor girls were raped every day in the national capital in 2021, pointing out that it is the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across India.

In Delhi, the cases of crimes against women accounted for 32.20 per cent of total crimes.



Among the 19 metropolitan cities, crimes against women in Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for 12.76 per cent and 7.2 per cent of total crimes.

In all metropolitan cities, a total of 43,414 cases of crime against women were registered in 2021, marking an increase of 22.9 per cent over 2020 (35,331 cases).

In Rajasthan, Highest Rate Of Rape

The state of Rajasthan recorded the highest rate of rape in 2021 at 16.4 per cent, according to the NCRB data. The state reported the highest number of rape cases in 2020 as well.

In terms of actual number of cases, Rajasthan recorded 6,337 rape cases in 2021, the maximum number in all of India.

Rajasthan also reported the highest number of rape of minor girls in 2021 with a total of 1,453 such cases being registered.



