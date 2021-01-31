Video Of Delhi Cops Chanting Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan Viral With Fake Claim

A video showing a senior police official chanting 'Jai Hind, Jai Jawan and Jai Kisan' in front of several policemen is viral on social media with a caption falsely claiming that over 200 cops have resigned from Delhi police in support of the ongoing farmers' protest.

BOOM found that the official seen in the viral video is joint commissioner of Delhi police, northern range, Surender Singh Yadav. Yadav had reportedly raised the slogans while trying to ease the situation during the tractor parade organised by protesting farmers near Singhu border on January 26. We also spoke to Delhi police who confirmed to us that the claim of 200 police officials resigning from the force is fake.

The video is viral in the backdrop of recent clashes between Delhi police personnel and farmers who have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020 against the three Farm laws passed last year. Violent clashes had erupted in parts of Delhi on the sidelines of the tractor parade that was taken out by the protesting farmers on January 26. Several protestors had breached the security and entered Red Fort and unfurled religious flags from its rampart.

Also read Farmers At Red Fort: Tractor Rally Turns Violent, One Protester Dead The viral video shows a police official standing in front of other policemen and media persons while chanting 'Jai Hind, Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' (Hail Soldiers, Hail Farmers). He goes on to say, 'stand firm here'. A voice can be heard speaking in Hindi in the background, saying, "Look at the video, Delhi police officials are chanting Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan. They are scared." A caption with the video in Gurmukhi translates to 'Rebellion in Delhi Police, more than 200 employees resigned, Farmers are supporting the movement, Jai Jawan Jai Kisan #SameONBjpRSS'. (Original: ਦਿੱਲੀ ਪੁਲਿਸ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਈ ਬਗਾਵਤ 200 ਤੋਂ ਵੱਧ ਕਰਮਚਾਰੀਆਂ ਨੇ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਅਸਤੀਫਾ,,ਕਿਸਾਨ ਅੰਦੋਲਨ ਦਾ ਦੇ ਰਹੇ ਨੇ ਸਾਥ ,,ਜੈ ਜਵਾਨ ਜੈ ਕਿਸਾਨ #ShameOnBjpRss)

Another Facebook post shares the same video with a caption 'Breaking : More than 200 Delhi Police personnel resigns in support of farmers!'









Viral on Facebook The video is viral on Facebook with similar claim.

Fact Check BOOM did a keyword search and found a video uploaded on India TV's YouTube channel on January 27, 2021 under the title 'Watch: Delhi police raise 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kishan' slogan to calm down protestors.'

The report states that Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police, Northern range had raised the slogans of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' to pacify the protesting farmers who had become aggressive at Singhu border during the tractor parade of January 26.

BOOM also found the video tweeted by Prasar Bharati News Services with a caption 'Joint Commissioner asked Delhi Police to remain calm and peaceful while trying to ease the situation on Republic Day, chanted 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.' Video- @SriSubodhKmr'.

Joint Commissioner asked Delhi Police to remain calm and peaceful while trying to ease the situation on Republic Day, chanted 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.'



Video- @SriSubodhKmr pic.twitter.com/y7B5SPVD8a — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) January 29, 2021

BOOM also contacted Additional PRO (Delhi Police) Anil Mittal who refuted the viral claim that 200 Delhi police officials have resigned in support of the farmers protest.



Official twitter handle of PIB fact check has also called the claim fake.