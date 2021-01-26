Farmers At Red Fort: Tractor Rally Turns Violent, One Protester Dead

Violence erupted in New Delhi after protesting farmers and the Delhi Police clashed on Republic Day with a section of farmers breaching the Red Fort. A protesting farmer has reportedly died near ITO at the tractor rally organised by the farmers.

Navneet Singh from Bajpur, Uttarakhand was killed after the tractor he was traveling, met with an accident near Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, The Quint reported. A police personnel has also been reportedly injured near the Red Fort.

Farmers, who have been camped outside Delhi for the past few months in protest against the Centre's new farm laws, had been granted permission by the police to hold tractor rallies in the national capital along three designated routes from the Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders.

#WATCH A protestor hoists a flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort in Delhi#FarmLaws #RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/Mn6oeGLrxJ — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The police had given permission for the rallies to begin after 10 am to ensure they wouldn't reach the city until after the Republic Day parade ended at 11.30 am.

However, clashes broke out between farmers and police after the former broke through barricades at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders around 8.30 am.

Police resorted to lathi charge and tear gas as farmers breached barricade across the city's borders. Even as police pushed back, a section of farmers breached the Red For complex and unfurled a religious Sikh flag on one of the flag poles in the complex.

Speaking to NDTV, a protesting farmer said, "We came here to deliver a message to the Modi government, our job is done. We will go back now."

Clashes between farmers and police were reported at ITO, Chintamani Chowk, Nangloi Chowk and Mukarba Chowk while a group of Nihang Sikhs clashed with police personnel outside the Akshardham temple PTI reported. A DTC bus was allegedly vandalised by protestors near ITO.

Following the clashes, internet services have been suspended in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas from 12 pm to 11.59 pm on Tuesday. Traffic has been diverted across the city while the Delhi Metro has temporarily closed entry and exit gates of at least 10 Metro stations.

Meanwhile, farm Union leaders have alleged "outside forces" are responsible for the violence. Bharat Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait alleged that the chaos was orchestrated by people belonging to political parties. He told ANI that the people who began the violence have been identified.

#WATCH Visuals from ITO in central Delhi as protesting farmers reach here after changing the route pic.twitter.com/4sEOF41mBg — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021

The Sankyukt Kisan Morcha condemned the violence in a statement and expressed their regrets over how events unfolded in Delhi. The SKM blamed "some organisations" and "anti-social elements" for the violence.

"Despite all our efforts, some organisations and individuals have violated the route and indulged in condemnable acts. Anti-social elements had infiltrated the otherwise peaceful movement. We have always held that peace is our biggest strength, and that any violation would hurt the movement," the statement read.

General Secretary Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee Sarwan Singh Pandher asked protesting farmers to vacate the Red Fort and regroup at the Kundli border according to the Indian Express. He urged protestors not to "defame a peaceful agitation".