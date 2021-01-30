Video Of Delhi Police Crying After Lathi-Charging Farmers? A FactCheck

An old and unrelated clip of police personnel pleading that they don't want to be policemen anymore is being shared with a false claim it shows cops who lathi-charged protesting farmers during the Republic Day violence in Delhi, crying about it and regretting it.

In the 31 seconds clip, a cop can be heard crying and saying that he doesn't want his job and adding that they were lathi-charged by the government. When the news reporters ask what are his demands, the policeman says, he wants the Chief Minister to remove him from his post.

BOOM found that the viral clip is from September 2020 from Jharkhand after a clash between Jharkhand State police and assistant police personnel who were protesting demanding regularisation of their jobs.

The clip is being shared in the backdrop of violence breaking out on Republic Day after farmer unions had been granted permission by the police to hold tractor rallies in the national capital along three designated routes from Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders. However, clashes broke out between farmers and police after the former broke through barricades leading to police lathi charge and tear gas. Even as police pushed back, a section of farmers breached the Red Fort complex and unfurled a religious Sikh flag on one of the flag poles in the complex. Read here

The clip is being shared with the caption, "Is it Mental trauma police jawans suffering from after beating there Kisan brothers with Lathis?"





We found that the same clip was being shared with other false claims like 200 Delhi police officers have resigned.

200 दिल्ली पुलिस कर्मियों ने दिया सामूहिक स्तीफा

जय जवान जय किसान!#RakeshTiket #किसान_एकता_जिंदाबाद https://t.co/PDtWBo54oc





The same clip is being shared on Facebook with the caption which when translated from Punjabi reads, "We don't want jobs, the government has lathi-charged our farmers"





(In Punjabi - ਸਾਨੂੰ ਨਹੀਂ ਚਾਹੀਦੀ ਨੌਕਰੀ ਸਾਡੇ ਕਿਸਾਨਾਂ ਤੇ ਹੀ ਲਾਠੀਚਾਰਜ ਕਰਵਾ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਸਰਕਾਰ ਨੇ)

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the incident is from September 2020 from a protest held by assistant police inspectors of Jharkhand state police demanding regularisation of their positions. This protest turned violent and led to a clash between the Jharkhand State police and the protesting policemen.

On searching for the viral clip with the name mentioned on it - The Follow Up, we found the complete video uploaded on the YouTube channel on September 18, 2020, with the caption "Angry assistant policemen are angry after lathicharge, listen! What they are saying"

One can hear the assistant police personnel in the original clip stating that they were lathi-charged while approaching the Chief Minister's residence and have been protesting and demanding an increase in pay.

Morhabadi ground turned into a battlefield as the protesting former assistant police personnel and Ranchi police clashed after the former tried to push their way towards chief minister Hemant Soren's house by breaching the barricades reported The Times Of India on September 19, 2020. The report further stated that Ranchi police had reportedly lathicharged and used force to quell the protest leaving 10 people on both sides injured.

