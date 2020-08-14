Video Of A Couple Swimming In Their Flooded Home Is Not From Delhi

An old video of a man teaching his wife to swim in their flooded home is being shared online as an incident from Delhi after heavy rains gripped the capital and led to water-logging in several areas this week.



BOOM found that the video is not recent. We found several news articles which stated the clip is from Prayagraj - formerly known as Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh when the Ganges river overflowed flooding the couple's house. According to a report by Jansatta, the video was recorded when Ganga-Jamuna had been overflowing for 12 days in September 2019. However, we could not verify where exactly the clip originated from.



Several Congress functionaries including a former MLA of Dwarka, Adarsh Shastri, and the vice president of Delhi Congress, Abhishek Dutt - have shared the 12-second long video taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier on Thursday, BOOM called out several Congress functionaries for passing off a video of a flooded bus from Jaipur as Delhi.



The Tweets can be seen below and their archived versions are available here and here

The same video with the false claim is viral on Facebook as well.

Several Twitter users pointed out in the replies to the Congressman's tweet that the video was from Uttar Pradesh and not Delhi. (Click here to view)



We ran a relevant keywords search on Google and found that the video had been uploaded by India News on September 22, 2019.





The video report was published on the verified YouTube channel of India News. Description of the video reads: "holy dip in the Ganga at home. Husband-Wife swimming in Prayagraj Flood, Video Get Viral | India News"

A second clip shows the woman dressed in a blue sari and learning how to hold her breath under water.



Furthermore, taking clues from the video above, we ran a keywords search in Hindi and found numerous Hindi publications reporting on the incident. Jansatta, the Hindi counterpart of The Indian Express, published an article using a screen-grab of the viral video.





BOOM found reports by Jagran, Zee News Hindi, and Punjab Kesari on the viral video stating that the video is from Prayagraj.

In previous months, the video has also gone viral as of Bihar and Hyderabad. Read here. BOOM could not independently verify where the clip originated from however, we can confirm it is not recent and not from Delhi.