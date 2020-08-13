Tour Of Venice In Delhi? No, This Video Of A Flooded Bus Is From Jaipur

A dramatic video capturing rainwater from a water-logged road enter into the lower deck of a public bus in Jaipur is being peddled on social media as Delhi.

In the 12 seconds clip, water can be seen gushing into a bus as it makes its way through a road flooded with rain water. The clip is viral in the backdrop of Delhi witnessing heavy rains with many areas in the city getting flooded.

The video is being shared with the caption when translated reads, "Kejriwal giving the people of Delhi a tour of Venice in a DTC bus."

Kejriwal ji delhi walon ko Venice ka tour DTC mein karate hue😉🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/G4tPojWPcL — Binod Caravaan 2.0 (@Being_Habibi) August 13, 2020

Viral on Twitter

The viral clip was also shared by the Vice President of Delhi Congress, Abhishek Dutt taking a jibe at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal with the caption, "Kejriwal ji tomorrow morning what will be promoting with full page ads in newspapers? How to make pakodas with tea at the time of water filling due to the rain?".

Nature at its best. Cruise along like a motorboat in heart of Delhi . Kerala in Delhi pic.twitter.com/DBMOWOprC2 — Col DPK Pillay,Shaurya Chakra,PhD (Retd) (@dpkpillay12) August 13, 2020

FACT-CHECK

from Jaipur, Rajasthan

Taking a cue from replies pointing out that the viral clip is not from Delhi, we searched with keywords 'Jaipur' 'flooded bus' on Google and found news reports on the incident which stated that it is

Patrika on August 11, 2020, reported that heavy rains led to waterlogging on the streets in the city on August 10, 2020. It also had the viral clip inside its article which has the same visuals.

report on the incident

On comparing the sequence of events in both the clips, we found that both were the same as water is seen entering the bus as it drives through the flooded road.

On can view a longer video of the incident which was uploaded on YouTube by Khaskhabar, an online news portal on August 11, 2020, with the caption 'Water enters the low-floor bus during the heavy rains in Jaipur'.

At the 59 seconds timestamp in the video, we can spot in Hindi written 'Jaipur Bus', which shows that is indeed a bus from Jaipur.

'Jaipur Bus' written





