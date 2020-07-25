No, A Maulvi Did Not Preside Over Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Wedding

A photo from Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's wedding is being shared with the false claim that her wedding was conducted according to Islamic traditions and was presided over by a maulvi.

An image of Priyanka, brother Rahul and mother Sonia taking part in a ceremony with a bearded old man is being shared to propagate the false claim.

The image has a caption which reads: "प्रियंका गांधी के निकाह में पधारे थे महान मौलवी । हिन्दू बोलकर हिन्दूओ का अपमान करते हैं । सबूत देख लो कायरो तुम्हें मूर्ख बनाने वाले मुस्लिम हैं।" (A great maulvi came for Priyanka's Gandhi's wedding. By claiming to be Hindus, they insult Hindus. Here is the proof for all cowards that the ones fooling you are Muslims.)

Fact Check

Articles have been written on Priyanka Gandhi's February 18, 1997 wedding to Robert Vadra. In his feature article on Priyanka Gandhi, senior journalist and Sonia Gandhi's biographer Rasheed Kidwai describes her wedding. He writes, "Rahul performed the kanyadan while the family priest, Iqbal Kishan Reu, performed the rites. Priyanka looked beautiful in Indira's favourite silk temple saree with a pink and red border supplemented by floral and gold jewellery and an almost transparent veil. She wore little make-up. A beaming Sonia wore a burgundy and gold Paithani silk saree, and Rahul sported a pink turban and black Nehru jacket."

The attire worn by the three Gandhis in the viral image corresponds with Kidwai's description.

Pandit Iqbal Kishan Reu was the brother of the famous cricket umpire Swaroop Kishen. In this profile of Swaroop Kishen in Cricket Country, journalist Abhishek Mukherjee writes, "While Gyan Nath worked in the Delhi Post & Telegraph Department, Iqbal Kishen deserves special mention. He first worked for Indian Railways before becoming a kul purohit (family priest) for high-profile Indian families. In 1996, Iqbal Kishen solemnised the wedding act between Robert Vadra and Indira Gandhi's granddaughter Priyanka (sic)"

The news website The Quint were provided with pictures of Priyanka Gandhi's wedding by the Congress where Pandit Iqbal Kishen Reu and Priyanka Gandhi have been pictured performing rituals in front of a havan.