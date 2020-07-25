Video Of Jog Falls In Karnataka Viral As Bedhaghat Falls In MP

An old video of Jog waterfalls in Karnataka is being shared claiming to be the Dhuandhar Falls in Jabalpur district, Madhya Pradesh. The video from 2019, shows the Jog Falls located Shivamogga district of Karnataka, in full spate.

The video is being shared with the caption, "Our Desi Niagra Falls- Beraghat Falls- Jabalpur in this monsoon"

On searching with the same caption, we found that the video was being shared with the false claim on Facebook.





Our desi Niagra falls- Beraghat Falls -Jabalpur in this monsoon (via WAP) pic.twitter.com/ipSItgDYFb — anu sehgal (@anusehgal) July 24, 2020

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the viral video is from Jog falls located in Jog village in Shivamogga district of Karnataka, a famous tourist destination. We also found that the viral video dates back to at least October 2019 on social media and was then shared as Karnataka.

Taking a hint from replies on a tweet, we searched for images of Jog Falls and a comparison showed that the viral video matched footage of the Jog Falls.

We also compared keyframes from the video with Google Maps photos of Jog Falls and found that the location matched, especially the features of the waterfall and the infrastructure like the railing present at the spot.





Reverse image search results for keyframes also showed results from October 2019 on various online platforms where the same video was uploaded as Jog Falls, Karnataka.












