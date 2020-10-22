Image Of Indian Flag At Pakistan Opposition Rally Is Fake

An image showing an Indian flag present at the joint opposition rally held in Karachi, Pakistan against the Imran Khan government, is morphed and fake

BOOM found that there was no Indian flag present at that spot in other photos from the rally and that other tri-color flags present at the rally are of the Pakistan opposition party Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.



The viral photo is being shared in the backdrop of a rally in Karachi on October 18, 2020, held by the alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement. The four big opposition parties - the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), Pakistan People's Party, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazlur), and the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, and some smaller ones that have come together protesting on the issue of rising prices, power cuts, and claiming alleged interference in the previous election by Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party.

The image is being shared with the caption, "For 70 years we were teased by waving the flag of Pakistan. Flags of India were waved at a rally in Karachi yesterday."

70 सालो तक हमे पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहरा कर चिढ़ाया जाता था । कल करांची की रैली में हिंदुस्तान के झंडे लहराये गए । pic.twitter.com/VHySPQhtnr — Shubhamrajbjym ♛ (@Shubhamrajbjym) October 20, 2020

(In Hindi - 70 सालो तक हमे पाकिस्तान का झंडा लहरा कर चिढ़ाया जाता था । कल करांची की रैली में हिंदुस्तान के झंडे लहराये गए ।)

Why is the Indian flag being waved in the protest against Pakistani Army? Yeh kya ho raha hai boss!!#Karachi pic.twitter.com/3x90b2J5ub — Ani (@Ani_Chakravarty) October 20, 2020

On searching with the same caption, we found that the edited image is being shared with the false claim.





FACT-CHECK

BOOM analysed photos and Facebook live's of the rally and observed the spot in the viral photo an Indian flag can be spotted and found that there is no flag present at that spot with an Ashoka Chakra on a tri-color.

We looked at photos and videos uploaded by the Pakistani Political parties, and journalists and did not find an Indian flag present in any of these visual.

In this aerial shot of the ground, one can see the same spot in the viral image, but no flag with an Ashoka Chakra on a tricolour can be spotted.

کراچی میں پاکستان ڈیموکریٹک موومنٹ کا جلسہ،

عوام نے اتنی بڑی تعداد میں شرکت کرکے اپنا فیصلہ سنا دیا کہ سلیکٹڈ حکمران کو اب گھر جانا ہوگا۔#ShuhadaKaWarisBilawal pic.twitter.com/ssZ9UYZhSD — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 18, 2020

The flags present at the rally that look similar to the Indian flag actually have vertical tricolour stripes and a star which is of the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party.

مہنگائی، بیروزگاری، آزادی اظہار رائے پر بندش کے خلاف، صوبائی خودمختاری، وسائل پر حقوق اور ملک میں حقیقی جمہوری نظام کے قیام کے لیے پی ڈی ایم کا کراچی میں دوسرا کامیاب جلسہ، تاحد نگاہ عوام کا جم غفیر#PDMKarachiJalsa pic.twitter.com/DP3XGyp5eD — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) October 20, 2020





One can see the difference between both the flags below.



Comparision

On comparing the original photo from the rally and the viral image which has been edited, it becomes clear that there was no Indian flag at the spot marked in yellow and has been added. Both the images match as highlighted in blue, however, there is no Indian flag at the highlighted portion in yellow in the original photo.









This Facebook live by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) on October 18, 2020, shows an aerial view of the whole ground. The first 30 seconds zoom into sections of the ground and at the spot where the light is green, there is no Indian flag being waved as seen in the edited image. This live feed confirms that there was no flag at the spot which has been added to the image.

Additionally, there is only one edited image is being shared, and no other photos with different variants that show an Indian flag present at the spot are being shared.

