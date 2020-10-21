Viral Video Of A Maulvi Molesting A Minor Is From Pakistan

A disturbing video from Pakistan showing a Maulvi molest a minor girl is being widely shared by several Facebook and Twitter users in India without stating that the video is old and not from here.



BOOM found that the video is from Pakistan's Jhang area and the accused teacher was arrested in 2018.



Also read Hyderabad Floods: Old Photos Falsely Shared As Congress Leaders Partying

The viral video shows a maulvi sexually harassing a young girl. BOOM has decided not to share the video here owing to its sensitive nature.

The video has been shared by right wing pages namely Kattar Hindu, Kattar Hindu Dhruv Pandey, Pm Narendra Modi Fans Club with an obscene Hindi caption which translates to 'A moulavi teaching rocket science to a bright student in the Madarasa'.

(Hindi: मदरसे में मौलवी साहब अपनी एक होनहार छात्रा को रॉकेट साइंस के बारे में गहन ज्ञान देते हुए।)





Also read False Claims Linked To Former RBI Gov Y V Reddy About Indian Economy

Fact Check

BOOM took a screenshot from the viral video and checked it on reverse image search engine TinEye. We found an article published on web portal Daily Pakistan on October 10, 2018 which had screengrabs from the same video.

The article stated the name of the accused as Anwar-ul-Qamar, a teacher in Jhang area of Pakistan. We then looked up the internet with keywords 'Anwar-ul-Qamar', 'Pakistani teacher', 'molestation', and 'Pakistan'.

BOOM came across several news reports and tweets on the disturbing incident.

A report published on Pakistani website Geo.TV on October 10, 2018 states that the man seen in the video, Anwar-ul-Qamar, had 'been arrested for sexually harassing a student and making a video two months back'.

The report has quoted the police and mentioned that Qamar, a schoolteacher in Jhang, had sexually harassed a 13-year-old girl and shot a video. "Following this, Qamar's mobile phone went missing and the person who got hold of the phone had uploaded the video on internet," the Geo TV article stated.

The article also carried tweets of Pakistani Federal minister for Human Rights, Shireen Mazari, detailing the incident and the arrest of Anwar-ul-Qamar.

Last night I got sent a disturbing video of a young girl being attacked by this man. Traced out the location & my Ministry chkd out the case & sent me this report earlier this evening: pic.twitter.com/84ogCf1cWq — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 9, 2018





DPO Jhang has forwarded the above information. The accused Name Anwar ul Haq has been arrested by Jhang Police. The incident happend in Toba Tek Singh. Anwar has confessed his crime. The Jhang police will now hand him over to TT Singh police for registration of FIR. https://t.co/2pvv68sDg4 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 9, 2018

Mazari, in her tweets, shared the picture of the accused as well as a copy of the FIR report registered at Thana Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh, Pakistan.

Update on the Jhang/ Toba Tek Singh case viz Anwar ul Qamar (Anwar ul Haq) - FIR registered today in Thana Pir Mahal, Toba Tek Singh. pic.twitter.com/yL3EbRwQA3 — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) October 10, 2018

Another report published in The Express Tribune states that Qamar was a Qaari Sahab, a person meant to teach the Quran at mosques and to little children.

BOOM also came across a Facebook post from October 13, 2018 sharing the picture of Qamar and condemning the heinous crime.

Also read No, Bill Gates Did Not Say This About India And Its People

BOOM also came across a recorded statement of Anwar-ul-Qamar wherein he admits to having committed the crime but denies having raped the minor girl.

In the video, Qamar can be seen admitting that the clip was recorded by him. He adds that he had later deleted it and had no idea how it landed on the internet.

Also read Fake Alert: Jama Masjid Did Not Issue A Fatwa Against Tanishq