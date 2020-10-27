Delhi Youth Congress Peddles Old Assault Video From Kuala Lumpur As Delhi

Delhi Youth Congress' official Twitter handle revived an old CCTV footage of a brutal attack on a woman inside an elevator in Malaysia and falsely claimed the assault took place inside a Delhi Metro elevator.

BOOM had debunked the same video in February 2019 when it was viral with the same misleading claim at the time.



The viral clip shows a man enter an elevator behind a woman and launch a brutal assault on her as soon as the doors close. He later escapes with the woman's purse.



The video was shared from the official Twitter handle of Delhi Youth Congress with a Hindi caption which translates to 'Watch how this monster attacked a woman inside a lift at Delhi metro. Arvind Kejriwal and Narendra Modi see the situation of women safety in Delhi and you false claims regarding it'.



(Hindi: दिल्ली मेट्रो की लिफ़्ट के अंदर देखिये कैसे दरिंदे ने महिला पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया! @ArvindKejriwal जी और @narendramodi जी आपके महिला सुरक्षा के झूठे दावों का दिल्ली में क्या हाल है देखे! )

BOOM has not shared the viral video owing to its graphic nature. Archive of the Delhi Youth Congress' tweet can be accessed here.





The same video has been shared from the verified Facebook page of the Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress too.





Click here for archive of the post.

The video has been shared from multiple Facebook pages with same caption.





Fact Check

BOOM had earlier found that the viral clip is from an incident that had taken place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in February 2019.

An article published in The Straits Times on February 16, 2019 under the headline Woman brutally beaten up in Malaysia MRT lift robbery captured on video used screenshots from the same incident.





According to the report, the incident took place inside a lift at a Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) station in Kuala Lumpur on February 14, 2019. It was a robbery attempt and the woman in the video had received multiple injuries, the report further mentioned.



The assailant was nabbed by the cops on February 19, 2019. According to news reports, he had shaved his head to avoid being identified.

On February 20, 2019, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had tweeted from its verified Twitter handle clarifying that the incident was not from any of the Delhi metro station premises.

The CCTV footage of a girl being attacked inside a lift is not from the Delhi Metro. No such incident has ever been reported here. Delhi Metro premises are always secured by adequate security arrangements by trained personnel. https://t.co/vASK5eCVCB — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation I कृपया मास्क पहनें😷 (@OfficialDMRC) February 20, 2019

