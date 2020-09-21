MP Congress Tweets Doctored Clip Of Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Rally

Madhya Pradesh Congress's Twitter handle tweeted a doctored a clip of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rally with captions falsely claiming that the crowd chanted the name of Congress leader Kamal Nath as Chouhan spoke.

BOOM went through the video of the rally addressed by Chouhan in MP's Mandsaur on September 20. We found that the viral video had been clipped and doctored, and the audio where the name of former CM Kamal Nath can be heard has been spliced.

Madhya Pradesh is set to go to bypolls on 27 seats that are lying vacant after former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and MLAs supporting him quit the party and their posts earlier in March. The bypolls are expected to take place in late September or early October.

In the 12-second-long video one can hear Chouhan speaking in Hindi from the dais. He says 'And tell this, who is better as a chief minister, Kamal Nath or Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Come on, speak loudly...Shivraj or Kamal Nath'. In the background one can hear the chants of Kamal Nath drowning the words of Chouhan.



(Hindi: और ये एक दूसरा सवाल और बताओ, कमल नाथ अच्छा है की शिवराज सिंह चौहान अच्छा है मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में...अरे ज़ोर से बताओ शिवराज की कमल नाथ |)

The video is accompanied by a Hindi caption which translates to 'Results of Madhya Pradesh by-elections announced: When chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the public in Madsaur's Suwaasra who between Shivraj Chouhan and Kamal Nath is a better chief minister, the public unanimously answered Kamal Nath. The public stands with Kamal Nath'.

(Hindi: मध्यप्रदेश उपचुनाव का परिणाम घोषित: मंदसौर के सुवासरा पहुँचे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने जनता से पूछा कि मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शिवराज चौहान अच्छा या कमलनाथ, जनता ने एक स्वर में कहा कमलनाथ। जनता खड़ी जिनके साथ, उनका नाम है कमलनाथ।)

Watch the video below and check its archived version here.

The same video is viral from several Facebook pages with similar claims.

Click here and here for archives.

Fact Check

BOOM found a 46-minute-long video from the same rally uploaded on YouTube on September 20.

The video titled 'Watch live chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rally from Mandsaur's Suwaasra' shows Chouhan canvassing for his party candidate Hardip Singh Dang, a former Congress MLA who had resigned from the party on March 21 this year and joined BJP.

(Hindi: मंदसौर जिले के सीतामऊ (सुवासरा) से मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान की जनसभा का सीधा प्रसारण LIVE देखें )

The viral video has been clipped from the timestamp of 43.04 onward.

One can hear Chouhan ask the crowd 'And tell this, who is better as a chief minister, Kamal Nath or Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Come on, speak loudly...Shivraj or Kamal Nath', to which the crowd replies with a unanimous Shivraj chant.

(Hindi: और ये एक दूसरा सवाल और बताओ, कमल नाथ अच्छा है की शिवराज सिंह चौहान अच्छा है मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में...अरे ज़ोर से बताओ शिवराज की कमल नाथ |)

BOOM went through the video carefully and found that several times while addressing the rally Chouhan interacted with the crowd directly and they responded with applause. In the viral clip too, Chouhan tries to elicit a response from the public on a better CM between Kamal Nath and him, and the crowd responds with Shivraj Singh Chouhan's name.

Watch the video below.

BOOM also found that the video clip shared by MP Congress' twitter handle has been quote tweeted by MP BJP's official Twitter handle taking a dig at Congress with a caption reading 'So IPL is not the only one using fake crowd noise'.

So IPL is not the only one using fake crowd noise. 🤣 https://t.co/vTLvArzyYv — BJP MadhyaPradesh (@BJP4MP) September 20, 2020



Shivraj Singh Chouhan also quote-tweeted BJP MP's tweet with a Hindi caption that translates to 'It seems the Madhya Pradesh Congress' social media team will leave behind all politicians to win the the INC Political Lies (IPL)'.

लगता है मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस की सोशल मीडिया टीम INC Political Lies (IPL) में उनके सब नेताओं को पीछे छोड़ चैम्पीयन बन कर ही दम लेगी... 😂 https://t.co/4OOLts6NtF — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 20, 2020



