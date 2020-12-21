Video Of Woman Accidentally Shot In Foot By Cop Viral With Communal Claim

A disturbing video clip showing a Delhi police beat constable firing a bullet on the ground while he is surrounded by a group of people is now being shared with a fake claim giving the incident a communal twist.

BOOM found that the viral video is from an incident that took place in Delhi's Rohini on November 25 when a beat constable of Delhi police, who was settling a parking dispute in the area, had to fire four rounds to the ground in a reported act of self defense. BOOM also spoke to DCP, Rohini who confirmed to us that the incident did not involve any communal angle.

The viral video clip shows a policeman surrounded by a group of people. Moments later a shot is fired and a woman from the group can be seen screaming in pain. Later, she is carried away by two youngsters on a scooty. The policeman later walks away.

The video is viral with a claim in Hindi which translates to 'The cruelty of Delhi police surpasses all limits. After being slightly brushed off by a vehicle, shot the mother of a Muslim woman'.

(Hindi: दिल्ली पुलिस ने की क्रूरता की हद पार गाड़ी से थोड़ा लगने पर मुस्लिम युवक के माँ पर चला दी गोली!!!)

The video is disturbing in nature so BOOM did not include. The video can be viewed here and its archived version can be accessed here.





The video has been shared from multiple Facebook profiles with the same claim from

Fact check

BOOM searched the internet with relevant keywords and found several reports about this incident.

According to an article published in Hindustan Times on November 26, 2020, the incident took place in outer Delhi's Rohini on November 25. The report further states that the beat constable seen in the video was trying to settle a parking dispute in the area when he had fired four rounds in the ground, 'one of which ricocheted off' and hit a woman in her toe.

Police had told the newspaper that the constable had fired under duress as he was being manhandled by the family that was involved in a parking dispute.

According to report, the injured woman was rushed to a hospital and underwent a surgery.

BOOM then called deputy commissioner of police, Rohini, Pramod Kumar Mishra to get more information on the case. Mishra denied any communal angle in the incident.

"The incident took place on November 25. There was no communal angle involved. One can clearly see in the video that the constable has fired on the ground," Mishra told BOOM.

Mishra provided us with the details of the incident and none of those involved belonged to the Muslim community.





