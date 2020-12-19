No, This Is Not A Pakistani Journalist Praising PM Narendra Modi

A clip of a motivational speaker praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being shared on social media with a false claim that he is a Pakistani journalist.

BOOM reached out to the motivational speaker - Harshvardhan Jain, whose team member confirmed that he is an Indian motivational speaker and not from Pakistan.

In the 56-second clip, he can be heard saying, "Today in the whole world, BJP which was not even sniffed five years ago, which did not get seats in 10 states. One man stepped into the field and changed the whole scene. He never rested in five years and even the disease could not touch him. Modi has never had a cold or cough. Those who dream of a country are not affected by the disease..."

The clip is being shared with the caption which when translated from Kannada reads, "Pakistani journalist talking about Modi..."

On searching with the same caption on Facebook we found that the viral clip is being shared with the false claim since November.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the person in the viral clip is Harshavardhan Jain, an Indian motivational speaker and not a Pakistani journalist as being claimed.

On breaking the clip into the keyframes and running a Google reverse image search, we found several viral clips whose description state that the person in the video is Harshavardhan Jain. The text 'Harshvardhan Jain' can be spotted at the bottom of some of these clips.

We then searched with keywords like 'Harshvardhan Jain', 'Harshvardhan Jain Motivational Speaker' on YouTube, and found the full version of the viral clip uploaded on the channel Harshvardhan Jain on August 14, 2020.

One can view the viral clip from the timestamp 1:41 minutes in the original video titled 'Field Test: Must pass the exam'.

BOOM then contacted Harshvardhan Jain's team and spoke to Trilok Sharma who works as a distributor for Jain who confirmed that the viral clip features Harshvardhan Jain - a motivational speaker and an Indian

Additionally, according to information put out by Jain, he hails from Jaipur, Rajasthan, and states that he is a motivational speaker, trainer, business management consultant and leadership coach.

