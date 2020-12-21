Rate Card Offering Cash For Marrying Non-Muslim Women Is Fake

Claim
"Shocking document, Love jihad is real, Save our Hindu daughters, Sponsored by PFI"
Fact
BOOM had previously fact-checked Times Now in 2017 when it ran the same old and fake WhatsApp forward to substantiate a larger story about how Islamic terrorist group ISIS is converting Hindus in Kerala. We found that the rate card has several red flags indicating that it is fake and has existed online as far back as 2012. A major red flag is that the logo in the flyer is of Hezbollah - a Shia Islamist militant group and political party based in Lebanon, whereas the image lists the postal addresses of Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bangalore, Kozhikode and Chennai. Several news reports by mainstream news outlets dating back to 2014 have reported about it and questioned its authenticity.