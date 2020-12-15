2017 Video Of Punjab CM Amarinder Singh-Mukesh Ambani Meeting Revived

A video from 2017 showing a meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and Mukesh Ambani has been revived online and is being falsely linked to the ongoing farmers' protest

The video is being shared in the backdrop of thousands of protesting farmers from Punjab and Haryana who have camped at the national capital's border to demonstrate against the three new farm bills passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party led government.



The clip of Ambani, managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd and Punjab's Chief Minister is doing the rounds pointing fingers at the Congress party's stance towards the ongoing protests with social media users claiming that at a time when the Congress Party has expressed solidarity with the farmers, Singh has been conducting private meetings with industrialists.

In the viral clip, Ambani can be seen in a meeting with Singh. BOOM had previously debunked an image of the two from the same meeting which was being shared as a recent meeting.

The clip is being shared with the caption, "Watch CM of Punjab meeting Ambani bros for business, one side and poisoning farmers against them on other side."

FACT-CHECK

BOOM had previously debunked a photo that had gone viral from the same 2017 meeting between Captain Amarinder Singh and chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani. They had meet met when Singh had arrived in Mumbai to discuss business opportunities in several fields including agriculture, food processing and manufacturing reported Hindustan Times on October 31, 2017.

We had found a tweet by Singh on the same day stating that he was happy to meet Ambani after their business meeting in Mumbai. We can see them wear the same outfits in the photo as in the viral clip.

Happy to meet Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai. Hope to discuss various investment and industrial development opportunities for Punjab. pic.twitter.com/L3xiiBCZds — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 31, 2017

We found the same viral clip in a video report of the meeting uploaded on YouTube by Zee Punjab Haryana Himachal on October 31, 2017.

The same visuals can be spotted in the news report as in the viral clip being falsely shared as recent.

Comparision

BOOM has previously debunked misinformation around the farmers' protests with protesters being targeted with fake news and old photos and videos being shared as recent.



