2017 Image Of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh With Mukesh Ambani Viral

A photograph from a 2017 meet between Mukesh Ambani, managing director of Reliance Industries Ltd and Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has resurfaced with claims that the two met a day before the Bharat Bandh, to discuss business opportunities in Punjab.

The image of Mukesh Ambani and Capt Amarinder Singh is doing the rounds with a narrative that points fingers at the Congress party's stance towards the ongoing strike. Netizens claim that at a time when the Congress has expressed its solidarity with the farmers in distress, Punjab's CM and Congress member, Singh, have been conducting private meetings with industrialists to discuss investment and business opportunities in the state



The all India strike was called by protesting farmer unions against the farm bills on December 8. The shutdown was backed by most Opposition parties and trade unions. It saw a maximum response in states of Punjab and Haryana as the protest at the Delhi borders is majorly being led by farmers from the two states.

The photograph is viral with the caption that reads, ''One day before the Bharat Bandh, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh met Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai. He has already supported Amit Shah's proposals on farmers' protest. On the other hand, he is supporting the bandh with the farmers.''

(Original caption in Bengali: Bharat Bandh er aager din aajke Mukesh Ambani Punjab er CM Capt. Amrinder Singh er saathe Mumbai e meet korlo. Amrinder Singh already HM Amit Shah ke Farmer bill er jonno support Kore niyeche. Abar ek dike Bandh support korche)

The post is viral on Twitter with a similar narrative. One such tweet, featuring images of Ambanis with Congress leaders including Singh, takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi.

Next time when Pappu ji talks about Ambani, throw these pics on his face. pic.twitter.com/8So1Q6zNEu — Mr Sinha (@MrSinha_) December 7, 2020

Fact Check

BOOM ran a reverse image search and found a Hindustan Times report of October 31, 2017 with the same photograph. The report says that Captain Amarinder Singh and chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani, met when the former arrived in Mumbai to discuss business opportunities in several fields including agriculture, food processing and manufacturing.





Further, we found a Facebook post by the Punjab CM from October 31, 2017 which shows the image that is doing the rounds with false claims. The post has other images of Singh from the meeting with Ambani in Mumbai.

BOOM also found a tweet by Singh on the same day showing his gratitude towards Ambani after their business meeting in Mumbai.

Happy to meet Mukesh Ambani Ji in Mumbai. Hope to discuss various investment and industrial development opportunities for Punjab. pic.twitter.com/L3xiiBCZds — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 31, 2017





