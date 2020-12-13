Did PM Modi Visit Ambanis' Newborn Grandson At The Hospital?

A photo of prime minister Narendra Modi standing in a hospital ward alongside Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is being widely shared on social media with false captions claiming that the prime minister had visited Ambani's newborn grandson at the hospital.

BOOM found that the photo is from October 2014 when Modi, along with Mukesh and Nita Ambani, had visited the HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai on the occasion of its inauguration.

The picture is viral in the backdrop of the ongoing farmers' agitation on the borders of Delhi where farmers - mainly from Punjab and Haryana - have been camping since November 26. The farmers are protesting against the three farm bills passed by the Indian Parliament.

The viral image shows the the prime minister standing in a hospital with the Ambanis. Former governor of Maharashtra C Vidyasagar Rao is also seen in the frame. A Hindi caption with the viral image translates to 'The guy went to the hospital to see his boss' grandson, but does not have time to meet the farmers. Those who have been sitting under the open sky in cold and rain for 13 days'.

(Hindi: बंदा #मालिक के पोते को देखने हॉस्पिटल पहुंच गया लेकिन किसानों से मिलने का समय नहीं है। जो १७ दिन से ऐसी ठण्ड और बरसात में खुले आसमान के नीचे बैठे हैं।)

The same image is viral on Twitter too.

We also received this image with a similar Hindi caption on our helpline number.











Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search, which failed to provide any relevant result. We then searched on Google with keywords 'modi, mukesh, nita ambani, hospital', and came across a series of articles and videos from 2014 reporting on the inauguration of HN Reliance Foundation Hospital at Mumbai.

According to news reports, the prime minister had inaugurated the hospital in October 2014, which was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani and former Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao, among others.

Going through the news reports, we started looking for the viral photo among the images from that event, and eventually came across the exact same with one difference - it was horizontally flipped as compared to the viral photo.

The same image was used by India Today and Financial Express in its coverage of the event six years ago.





The news of a baby boy being born to Shloka Mehta Ambani and Akash Ambani had made headlines on December 10. A picture of Mukesh Ambani with his grandson had gone viral as well.