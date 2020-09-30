2016 Video Falsely Shared As Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Assaulted

A nearly four-year-old unrelated clip of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader from West Bengal being beaten allegedly by All India Trinamool Congress workers is being shared falsely claiming that it shows Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan being assaulted.

In the viral clip, a mob of people can be seen beating up a man as police try to rescue him from the crowd and take him away.

The video is being shared with the caption in Punjab which when translated reads, "Take it, brothers, the work has started. The landlord serving shoes to BJP MP Harsh Vardhan."

(In Punjabi - ਲਓ ਭਰਾਵੋ ਕੰਮ ਚਲ ਪਿਆ ਜੁੱਤੀਆਂ ਦਾ BJP ਸੰਸਦ ਹਰਸ਼ਵਰਧਨ ਦੀ ਸੇਵਾ ਕਰਤੀ ਜ਼ਿਮੀਂਦਾਰਾ ਨੇਂ)

The video is being shared in the backdrop of farmer protest against the new farm bills passed by the Central government in Punjab.

FACT-CHECK

BOOM found that the incident is from October 2016, and the person in the viral clip is Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader from West Bengal Subrata Mishra who was beaten up allegedly by All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers.

Union Minister Babul Supriyo who is a BJP Member of Parliament (MP) from Asansol had gone to BNR More area in Asansol where he was hit after a senior local party leader Subrata Mishra was beaten up allegedly by Trinamool workers as members of the two parties clashed reported NDTV on October 20, 2016.

One can spot the same visuals in this video report by ANI and the same man can be seen being beaten at the 14 seconds timestamp.

Mishra can be seen in these photos below from October 19, 2016.

West Bengal: Ruckus during Union Minister Babul Supriyo's visit in Asansol pic.twitter.com/d6Z4N4SefR — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2016

The same clip was previously viral in November 2016 after Demonetisation, falsely claiming that BJP MP Dr. Harsh Vardhan was beaten up by an angry mob outside a bank in Delhi.

Delhi BJP MP Harsh vardhan beaten up angry mob outside a bank in Delhi... pic.twitter.com/9u6tuZvZcN — Mansoor Khan (@mansoork06) November 26, 2016

Vardhan had back then tweeted and clarified that on the viral video stating that it is being spread with malicious and mischievous intent.

A video in my name is making rounds on whatsapp and other media.

It's misleading content being spread with malicious and mischievous intent. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 27, 2016

BOOM has previously debunked unrelated videos falsely shared as politicians being beaten up by people.

