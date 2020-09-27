2017 Video Of Mock Funeral Procession For Modi Revived With Fake Claim

Claim

The caption with the post translates to "Farmers and traders in Haryana protest against 'saaheb' but no media outlet has the courage to show it". (Hindi: हरियाणा में व्यपारियो एवं किसानों द्वारा भारीसंख्या मे साहेब का जोरदार विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया परंतु, कोई भी गोदी मीडिया इसे दिखाने की हिम्मत नहीं कर रहा । )

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is not from recent farmers' protests that rocked Punjab, Harayana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other parts of India. The video appears to be from Tamil Nadu and related to Jallikattu protests. We found that earliest instances of the video online begin during January 2017, which coincides with the pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu. BOOM had debunked the same video in 2018 which was viral with a different fake claim back then. Click on the link to read full report