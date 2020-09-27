2017 Video Of Mock Funeral Procession For Modi Revived With Fake Claim

BOOM found that the video appears to be from Jallikattu protests held in Tamil Nadu in 2017.
By - Saket Tiwari
Loading...
  |  27 Sep 2020 7:44 AM GMT
undefined

Claim

The caption with the post translates to "Farmers and traders in Haryana protest against 'saaheb' but no media outlet has the courage to show it". (Hindi: हरियाणा में व्यपारियो एवं किसानों द्वारा भारीसंख्या मे साहेब का जोरदार विरोध प्रदर्शन किया गया परंतु, कोई भी गोदी मीडिया इसे दिखाने की हिम्मत नहीं कर रहा । )

Fact

BOOM found that the viral video is not from recent farmers' protests that rocked Punjab, Harayana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and other parts of India. The video appears to be from Tamil Nadu and related to Jallikattu protests. We found that earliest instances of the video online begin during January 2017, which coincides with the pro-Jallikattu protests in Tamil Nadu. BOOM had debunked the same video in 2018 which was viral with a different fake claim back then. Click on the link to read full report

To Read Full Story, click here
Updated On: 2020-09-27T16:52:49+05:30
Claim Review :   Video claims that businessmen and farmers in Harayana protest against prime minister Narendra Modi
Claimed By :  Social media
Fact Check :  False
Farm Bills 2020 Farmer protest Fake news Tamil Nadu Jallikattu protest Fact check India Farmers agitation Punjab Haryana protests Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha 
Show Full Article
Next Story