Old Video Of BJP Workers Thrashed During Gorkhaland Protests Revived

Claim

A video showing BJP leaders getting thrashed in the Northeast, is viral again with the claim that this is how they were treated for trying to garner support for CAA. The new caption states, “acche din for BJP in northeast India. During the door to door campaign in the favour of CAA NRC NPR how the people welcoming BJP leaders.”

Fact

BOOM found that the incident is from the 2017 Gorkhaland protests when local groups opposed BJP’s Bengal president Dilip Ghosh visit to Darjeeling. The video has been revived in light of the Citizenship protest claiming BJP workers rallying support for CAA were beaten by locals. BJP workers accompanying Ghosh were roughed by local Gorkha groups after forcing him to cancel his public address. The video was earlier viral in 2019, before the elections with a false claim that BJP members seeking votes were beaten up.