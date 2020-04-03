2015 Video Of Yogi Criticising Shah Rukh Khan Revived With False Claim

A four-and-a-half year old video of Yogi Adityanath taking a swipe at actor Shah Rukh Khan for the latter joining in the debate about growing intolerance in the country at that time, is being shared with a misleading claim that it is recent.

The 21-second video, where Adityanath says, "Shah Rukh Khan should remember that if a huge mass of people in the country would boycott his films then he would also have to wander on streets like a normal Muslim," was revived by netizens this week.

The clip is going viral with a false claim that Yogi's comments about the actor stemmed from a large donation Shah Rukh Khan made to Pakistan. The same claim has been debunked by BOOM twice in the past.



The text burnt into the video claims, "Shah Rukh Khan gave Pakistan Rs 40 crore and gave India nothing"

BOOM found that the 2015 clip was being shared as recent.





1st politician to openly say about Shahrukh Khan..what is a known fact. According to Yogi ji, language of Hafij Sayeed and Shahrukh Khan is all the same.



Hindu community must have understood what Yogi ji wants to communicate.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/CjyIyhATuM — 🇮🇳 शेषधर तिवारी 🇮🇳 (@sdtiwari) April 2, 2020

FACT-CHECK

On searching with the keywords, 'Yogi', Shah Rukh Khan on YouTube, we found the original two-minute long video which is from 2015, and not recent as is being claimed.

The viral 21 seconds clip has been cropped out from this video uploaded by ANI on November 4, 2015, on YouTube. In the video, Adityanath goes on to criticise Khan comparing him with Pakistani terrorist Hafiz Saeed.





We also found news reports on Adityanath hitting out at Khan after the actor had added his voice to the protest by the intelligentsia against the 'climate of intolerance' back in November 2015.

Khan had then said, "there is intolerance, there is extreme intolerance… there is, I think… there is growing intolerance," and adding that he respected people returning awards to protest against intolerance reported BBC News. The movement had then begun with writers, scientists, historians and filmmakers returning state awards citing the killing of rationalists MM Kalburgi and Govind Pansare, as well as the lynching of a man over suspicions he consumed beef, as examples of rising intolerance in India.





Additionally, BOOM has previously in February 2019 debunked the false claim that Khan had donated Rs 45 crores to the families affected by a tanker blast in Pakistan in 2017.

The false claim in February 2019, was being shared in the backdrop of the Pulwama terror, and now is again being shared as several Indian celebrities have been donating to the states and central government to help combat the coronavirus outbreak.



On April 2, 2020, Shah Rukh Khan announced that he would be donating to help combat the coronavirus through his four companies to the PM CARES fund, Maharashtra Chief Minister's Relief Fund, and donating 50,000 personal protective equipment to Maharashtra and West Bengal state governments.





In these times it's imp to make everyone around u working tirelessly for u.. not related to u.. perhaps even unknown to u... to feel they are not alone and by themselves. Let's just make sure we all do our little bit to look after each other. India and all Indians are One Family. https://t.co/LWz4wQGaPe — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 2, 2020





