Coronavirus Live Update: No Need To Panic, Says PM Modi
India has so far reported six positive cases of COVID-19, the latest outbreak of Coronavirus
COVID-19, the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus which emerged from China in December 2019 has now spread to over 60 countries over the world. The World Health Organization is refraining from labelling the disease as a pandemic but has called it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. Many countries have suspended air travel to China. Other countries such as Iran, Italy, Japan, and South Korea have seen a spurt in cases making them the new epicentres of the virus. The source of the virus has not yet been identified while scientists across the world are actively researching ways to prevent and treat this novel strain of the Coronavirus.
Updated On: 2020-03-03T16:08:40+05:30
Live Updates
- 3 March 2020 10:44 AM GMT
In December 2019, Wuhan in China witnessed the outbreak of a novel strain of Coronavirus whose source, methods of prevention and treatment have not been identified yet. Coronavirus is a family of viruses that create flu like symptoms. The Severely Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002 as well as the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) of 2012 also belong to the Coronavirus family.
The World Health Organization renamed the 2019-nCoV to COVID-19 on February 12 and also declared it as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on January 30, 2020.
