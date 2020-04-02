Cropped Fact Check Video Debunking Shah Rukh Khan Donating To Pakistan Revived

Claim

A clipped video of India TV's show 'Aaj Ka Viral', that debunks claims of actor Shah Rukh Khan donating to Pakistan after an oil tanker blast has resurfaced after the outbreak of the Coronavirus. The video has been captioned as, "King Khan (Shah Rukh Khan), son of Pakistan, contributes Rs 45 Crores to Pakistan and not a single rupee to Indian citizens to fight the Coronavirus pandemic. Don't watch watch his upcoming cinemas"

Fact

BOOM found that the video is originally a part of a fact-check by India TV which debunks viral messages around Shah Rukh Khan donating Rs 45 crores to the families affected by a tanker blast in Paksitan in 2017. The cropped video features only the part of the show where the narrator describes the fake viral claim. The video was earlier doing the rounds in the wake of the Pulwama attacks in 2019. BOOM had then reached out to India TV's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma who said that the video is 'baseless and Shah Khan never supported Pakistan.'