Video Of Karachi Fuel Station Blast Shared As Violence In Tripura

A disturbing video of injured people lying on the ground after an explosion occurred at a fuel station in Pakistan's Karachi is circulating on social media with a false claim that it shows violence being triggered by the state police in Tripura.

The video has surfaced after reports of Pro-Hindu organisations allegedly unleashing violence in minority habitations, including mosques, homes and shops owned by the minority community members surfaced. However, Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma denied the reports of violence in the state. In a latest development, two women journalists Sammriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha were named in an FIR after a complaint by a supporter of the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad. The journalists have been accused of "promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion".

The video has been shared with a caption in Hindi that translates to, "Police Department is one of such departments of our country which is always known for providing justice, which punishes the wrongdoers and gives justice to the oppressors. But, the absurd acts of Tripura police are a matter of shame for the police departments of the entire country."



(Original Text in Hindi: पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट हमारे देश का एक ऐसा डिपार्टमेंट है जो हमेशा अपने इंसाफ के लिए जाना जाता है जो ज़ालिमों को सज़ा और मज़लूमों को इंसाफ दिलाता है, लेकिन #त्रिपुरा पुलिस की वाहियात हरकतें पूरे देश के पुलिस डिपार्टमेंट के लिए शर्म की बात है।)

Discretion: The video is disturbing in nature.





Fact Check

BOOM did a reverse image search of one of the keyframes of the viral video and found the same video on a tweet shared on October 30, 2021. The tweet stated that the incident occurred in Pakistan's Karachi.

(Disturbing content)

Precious lives lost in Byco CNG/Petrol station blast near Board office. Very tragic & horrific, I went there couple of times ago. There should be safety protocol across all CNG/petrol pumps. Non technical ppl are supervising these bomb stations #Karachi

pic.twitter.com/vTlKCDWZR1 — Dark Knight 🇵🇸 (@KnightRises_) October 30, 2021

Taking a cue from this, we did a keyword search and found news bulletins and articles on Geo TV and Aaj News carrying a portion of the viral clip and reporting about the incident.

کراچی: ناظم آباد عبداللہ کالج کے قریب زور دار دھماکا#AajNews #AajUpdates pic.twitter.com/1La1B2ESh2 — Aaj News (@aaj_urdu) October 29, 2021

According to The Express Tribune report published on October 30, 2021, "At least four people were dead and six, including two women, injured on Friday when an explosion 'triggered by short circuiting' occurred in a fuel station in Karachi's Nazimabad area. According to police, three people died on the spot as a result of the explosion while another lost his life on way to hospital. Six injured persons are under treatment."

BOOM has debunked several videos and images which were peddled as communal violence in Tripura. Read our fact checks here.

